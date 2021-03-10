Cowboys Release Offensive Starter After Paying Dak Prescott

After Jamize Olawale opted out of the 2020 season, the Dallas Cowboys opted out of Jamize Olawale.

The Cowboys released the former starting fullback, the team announced Wednesday.

Olawale joined Dallas in 2012 as an undrafted free agent before spending six seasons (2012-17) with the then-Oakland Raiders. His second Cowboys stint began in 2018. A strict blocker, the North Texas product totaled just 55 career rushing attempts (206 yards, four touchdowns) and 41 receptions (438 yards, three TDs).

But he was instrumental to star running back Ezekiel Elliott’s success, helping spring the two-time NFL rushing champion to consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. The Cowboys’ ground attack finished fifth in 2019, averaging 134.6 yards per game. Olawale, who logged 118 snaps, was held off the stat sheet — despite making all 16 appearances — save for two receiving targets.

Olawale, as mentioned, sat out the 2020 campaign due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. Without him, Dallas’ rushing average fell to 111.8 YPG, and Elliott notched his fewest ground touchdowns (eight) since 2018, as well as the lowest yards-per-carry (4.0) of his five-year career.

Financial Ramifications of Release

Olawale inked a three-year, $5.4 million extension with the Cowboys in March 2019. The agreement included a potential out last offseason. It was essentially a one-year deal worth $2.9 million, with $2.8 million guaranteed at signing.

The team exercised Olawale’s 2020 contract option in March. He was due to count $1.7 million against the salary cap; the opt-out tolled his deal until 2021.

If designated a pre-June 1 cut, the Cowboys will eat $1.2 million in dead money while clearing only $575,000 in salary-cap space. A post-June 1 designation would save $1.175 million and leave behind $600,000 in dead cash.

Carter Signing Official

The Cowboys made official three roster moves on Wednesday: Olawale’s release, the signing of quarterback Dak Prescott, and the tendering of exclusive-rights free agent defensive lineman Ron’Dell Carter, as previously reported.

An ERFA deal is equivalent to a one-year contract for the NFL minimum salary based on accrued seasons — $780,000 in this case.

Carter enters his second season after the Cowboys initially signed him as an undrafted free agent. A “coveted” target, he chose Dallas over two-dozen other UDFA offers and was given a $145,000 guarantee upon putting pen to paper. Yo-yoing between the active roster and practice squad, he appeared in three regular-season games for the Cowboys, registering one tackle.

The 6-foot-3, 269-pound pass-rusher was a three-year contributor at James Madison, delivering 69 solo tackles, 48 tackles-for-loss, 23.5 sacks, and four pass breakups across 44 games.

Carter was the lone Cowboys player to enter the offseason as an ERFA. The club currently has four restricted free agents (offensive tackle Greg Senat, defensive tackle Antwaun Woods, wide receivers Cedrick Wilson and Malik Turner) as well as 16 remaining unrestricted free agents, including edge rusher Aldon Smith, linebacker Sean Lee, safety Xavier Woods, cornerbacks Jourdan Lewis and Chidobe Awuzie, quarterback Andy Dalton, and offensive lineman Joe Looney.

