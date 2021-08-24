Cowboys Could Trade for Patriots Veteran QB in Coming Days

Let’s assume neither Cooper Rush nor Garrett Gilbert blow the doors off the Dallas Cowboys in Sunday’s preseason finale.

Left wanting, the Cowboys may turn to the trade market to find their long-term backup quarterback behind Dak Prescott. And there they might stumble on New England’s Jarrett Stidham, one of three options proposed by media outlet Sportsnaut.com.

Stuck as the Patriots’ No. 4 quarterback behind Cam Newton, Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer, there’s a darn good chance that this former fourth-round pick will be moved ahead of Week 1. It could come via the waiver wire or a potential trade Either way, the Auburn product becomes a real option for Dallas. He’s still only 25 years old and was held in high regard by the Patriots’ brass prior to some inconsistencies as a sophomore last season. Not only would Stidham act as an upgrade, he’d potentially be a long-term option behind Dak in Big D.

The latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Cowboys Newsletter!

Background on Stidham

A 2019 fourth-round pick, the 25-year-old has appeared in eight games across his first two professional campaigns, completing 24 of 48 passes for 270 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Being the aforementioned fourth QB on New England’s preseason depth chart, Stidham’s yet to make his 2021 debut and appears closer to the unemployment line than the playing field.

The Auburn product, a decorated collegian, is under contract through 2022. He’s set to count $1.009 million against this season’s salary cap. The Patriots would save $850,000 by trading Stidham in 2021. Which is what the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan suggested last month …

“Therefore, it’s off to Dallas for Stidham, who holds the door for fourth-year wideout Cedrick Wilson as he exits,” Callahan wrote, propositioning a swap with Dallas. “Wilson had 20 touches for 177 yards and two touchdowns last season as the Cowboys’ No. 4 receiver. He originally entered the league as a sixth-round pick from Boise State in 2018, then missed his rookie year with a torn labrum and split the 2019 season between Dallas’ active roster and practice squad.

“…Somehow, Dallas still needs a backup quarterback, with only Cooper Rush, Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert on the roster. Stidham’s tools could tempt the Cowboys on their own, or they might take confidence in the coaching he’s received from Josh McDaniels. Stidham’s contract is also cheaper than Wilson’s, and twice as long, after the 6-foot-5, 188-pound wideout returned on a 1-year, restricted free agent tender in April. If Noah Brown or fifth-round rookie receiver Semi Fehoko can pull even with Wilson on Dallas’ depth chart this summer, he becomes the definition of expendable. Both teams are dealing from a position of surplus here.”

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Rush to Start Finale

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy announced Monday that Rush — not Gilbert — will receive first-team quarterback reps ahead of the team’s final exhibition matchup.