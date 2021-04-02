Jason Garrett Reveals True Feelings on Dak Prescott’s New Contract

As offensive coordinator of the New York Giants, Jason Garrett is contractually obligated to root against the Dallas Cowboys, his old employer and current NFC East rival.

Garrett, however, cannot help but reserve fandom for his former star pupil, quarterback Dak Prescott, who landed a historic $160 million megadeal from the Cowboys only five months after suffering a devastating ankle injury versus … Garrett and the Giants.

“Ah, fantastic,” he recently said of Prescott’s record-setting pact, via Pro Football Talk. “You know we talk about the special people and the special players we’ve had opportunities to be around, and he’s just absolutely one of them. We drafted him in the middle of the fourth round in 2016, and Tony Romo gets hurt, and Dak comes in as a rookie and wins 13 games for us. The success that he’s had leading that organization. He’s a fantastic player who’s going to get better and better and better and is a fantastic leader and a fantastic person to have in that position. So really excited for him and really excited for the Cowboys and for the NFL. I’m glad that happened.”

The keystone of the Cowboys, as defined by head coach Mike McCarthy, Prescott inked a four-year, $160 million pact on March 8. His market-resetting agreement included $126 million in guarantees and a $66 million signing bonus — both NFL records. The Comeback Player of the Year favorite will take home $75 million in 2021, the largest single-season payout in league history.

And if you ask Garrett, he’s worth every penny.

Mutual Admiration

The respect between Garrett and Prescott, coach and player, is not one-sided nor obfuscated by front-facing optics. When they speak about one another, no empty words are merely uttered into the void; each response is measured, genuine, and resounding.

For all of Garrett’s faults — and there were plenty — the bond he forged with Prescott, whom he hand-picked as Tony Romo’s successor, was unignorably impressive. Even at the end of 2019, when it became evident that Garrett’s pink slip was imminent, the twice Pro Bowl passer could not contain his appreciation for his mentor, a relationship that spanned well beyond the gridiron.

“Everything,” Prescott sighed at the time when asked what Garrett meant to him. “He drafted me. He’s the reason I’m here. He’s a great guy. Love and respect everything that he stands for: the coach he is, the man he is, somebody I look up to. Thankful for his impact.”

Curious Photos of Dak’s Ankle Surface [LOOK]

Prescott and Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith linked up for a recent fishing expedition after which photos of the former’s surgically-repaired ankle were posted to social media. The pictures are … interesting, as Dak’s ankle still appears noticeably swollen nearly six months following his initial operation.

Dallas Cowboys right tackle La’el Collins shared photos of a fishing outing that QB Dak Prescott was a part of. (via @70LaelCollins) pic.twitter.com/TgjWz70nfm — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) March 31, 2021

For his part, Prescott, no longer requiring the assistance of crutches or a walking boot, stated during his contract-signing commencement that he expects to be fully ready for the 2021 regular season.

“I’m healthy,” he said on March 10. “I have followed the doctor’s orders the whole time. I’m getting close. I’ll be ready when it matters.”

