Jason Witten Announces Final Decision on Cowboys Future

Jason Witten is calling it a career. Again.

The future Hall of Fame tight end announced Wednesday his retirement from the NFL after 17 seasons. He plans to sign a one-day contract in March to officially retire as a member of the Dallas Cowboys.

“A coach once told me, ‘The legacy of heroes is the memory of a great name and the inheritance of a great example,'” Witten said in a statement to ESPN’s Todd Archer. “As I hang it up, I walk away knowing that for 17 seasons I gave it my absolute all. I am proud of my accomplishments as a football player on the field and the example I tried to set off of it. Football is a great game that has taught me many valuable lessons, and I look forward to passing on that knowledge to the next generation.”

Gold-Jacket Cowboys Career

One of the best the sport has ever seen, Witten is a shoo-in for Canton when first eligible. A 2003 third-round pick, the 38-year-old walks away as an 11-time Pro Bowler, two-time first-team All-Pro, and the record-holder for most NFL games played by a TE (271).

Witten spent 16 seasons in Dallas, catching 1,215 passes for 12,977 yards — both franchise records — and 72 touchdowns across 255 games (245 starts). He cracked 1,000-plus yards on four separate occasions, including a career-high 1,145 yards on 96 grabs in 2007 when he earned his first All-Pro selection.

Witten initially retired in 2018, subsequently agreeing to join ESPN as a Monday Night Football commentator. The new venture lasted exactly one year. In 2019, he ditched the booth and rejoined the Cowboys, inking a one-year, $4.5 million deal. Witten was largely a non-factor that season, tallying just 529 yards and four TDs on 63 snags.

Brief Raiders Stint

The writing on the wall with younger players waiting in the wings, Witten opted to defect Dallas this past offseason, inking a one-year pact with the Las Vegas Raiders — a move that coincided with the firing of then-longtime head coach Jason Garrett and the firing of Garrett’s successor, Mike McCarthy.

“Obviously, I had a great relationship over 16, 17 years there with the Jones family. Very honest and very upfront. Of course, with Mike [McCarthy], look, that’s a talented team. But this was a unique opportunity for me as well to come here,” Witten explained in August, via FanSided.com. “I’m invigorated by this challenge, where I am in my career. It made a lot of sense from the fit and the role and the presence that I could have. I didn’t really overthink it. Just a great opportunity to go in there and compete. I’m very fortunate for that. I’ll challenge myself to play at a high level, even where my age is. It’s been a lot of fun for me.”

Witten’s swan song was far from a hit. Relegated to spot duty, he registered a paltry 13 receptions for 69 yards and two scores over seven starts, the lowest output of his illustrious professional tenure.

