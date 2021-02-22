Cowboys’ Former Pro Bowler Listed as a Potential Cut Candidate

The Dallas Cowboys face difficult decisions this offseason on a number of key players, not just Dak Prescott. Former Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith is a player being mentioned as a potential cap casualty. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler believes the Cowboys could release Smith after June 1 in a move that would save Dallas more than $7 million.

“Smith is a staple on defense, but he simply didn’t play well last season and the Cowboys need the savings,” Fowler noted in his offseason preview of the Cowboys.

Smith is set to make $9.2 million next season with an $11.8 million cap hit. The Cowboys linebacker underwhelmed last season and is under contract through 2025 as part of his six-year, $68 million deal. If the Cowboys once again use the franchise tag on Dak Prescott, it will come with a $37.7 million price tag, a more than $6 million raise from last season. This will put even more scrutiny on Smith’s future as the Cowboys’ salary cap picture will be even tighter.

Smith Being Released by the Cowboys ‘Can’t Be Completely Ruled Out,’ Says Insider

Smith received a dismal 54.2 grade from Pro Football Focus last season. It is challenging to know how much of Smith’s play was tied to former defensive coordinator Mike Nolan’s scheme and the poor performance of the entire unit.

It is hard to imagine new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn not wanting to at least have a chance to work with Smith to see how he fits in the new Cowboys defense. The Athletic’s Jon Machota can easily see the Cowboys making a move with Smith in either direction.

“Smith might be the most difficult player to put in one of these categories,” Machota noted. “It shouldn’t be stunning to think he will be back with the Cowboys in 2021. But with his questionable play the last two seasons and the amount of money he’s making, a post-June 1 release can’t be completely ruled out, either.”

Smith Defended His Play Last Season: ‘Watch the Film’

When asked about his future with the Cowboys at the end of the season, Smith defended his play telling critics to, “watch the film.” Smith is just one year removed from making the Pro Bowl. The Cowboys linebacker notched 154 tackles, 1.5 sacks and an interception in 2020.

“I mean, watch the film,” Smith said on January 3rd, per DallasCowboys.com. “…The guys that know football and know our scheme and watch film – I don’t have to speak on it. I don’t have to speak on it. It’s all love.”

A little more than one month later, Smith reflected on why the Cowboys defense struggled last season during an interview on FS1’s Speak for Yourself. Smith was critical of the unit while also expressing confidence in a roster full of “dominant, elite players.”

“You’ve got a bunch of dominant, elite players individually,” Smith noted, via Sports Illustrated. “You’ve got to be able to come together as a team and understand the scheme. Understand where we supposed to be. And then go out and execute.”

Cap challenges aside, it would still be surprising if the Cowboys released Smith who is just 25 years old. Look for the Cowboys to give Smith a season with Quinn to get his career back on the right track, but we may not have a final answer on the linebacker’s status with the team until this summer.

