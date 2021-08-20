Cowboys to Debut Embarrassing New Role for Jaylon Smith: Report

The embattled linebacker who many believe can no longer run is now being asked to double his running.

Per Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Dallas Cowboys are expected to deploy $68 million former starter Jaylon Smith on special teams, presumably during the team’s remaining preseason games. Fellow veteran LB Leighton Vander Esch is also likely to see play-time on the third side of the ball.

“Look for Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch to get snaps on special teams,” Hill tweeted Thursday without providing additional context.

Earlier Thursday, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn confirmed that although Smith has been an “excellent” asset, he’s prepared to be used differently than in years past.

“Someone I definitely lean on for insight of where we are, how we’re doing, what’s been too much, not enough,” Quinn said, via USA TODAY’s Jori Epstein.



And this, hours after The Athletic’s Jon Machota predicted Smith’s benching, with Dallas penciling in Keanu Neal, Micah Parsons, and Vander Esch as the starting ‘backers.

We’re not allowed to report which players are working with which teams, so we won’t break any rules here. But from what I’ve seen since the first training camp practice on July 22 through Wednesday, here’s an educated guess on what the Cowboys’ two-deep could be for Week 1. LB: Keanu Neal, Jabril Cox

LB: Micah Parsons, Jaylon Smith

LB (if in base): Leighton Vander Esch, Jaylon Smith

The subject of continual trade speculation, Smith has struggled to this point in 2021, drawing a paltry 49.4 overall rating from Pro Football Focus through two exhibition contests. Dallas’ leading tackler last season has graded out especially poor (45.9) in pass coverage while performing only marginally better (62.6) against the run.

Unfamiliar Territory

Suffice to say, Smith and Vander Esch aren’t special-team mavens. Quite the opposite. Check out the previous two-season snap breakdown for both players, courtesy of Blogging The Boys:

2019 Jaylon Smith: 77 special teams snaps (17.3%, second-fewest on team with distinction) 2019 Leighton Vander Esch: 44 special teams snaps (9.9%, fewest on team with distinction) 2020 Jaylon Smith: 87 special teams snaps (19.2%, second-fewest on team with distinction) 2020 Leighton Vander Esch: 38 special teams snaps (8.4%, fewest on team with distinction)

#Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch has only played 15 snaps in the preseason, so the sample size is small. But I've thought he's played well. I wouldn't be subjecting him to special teams quite yet. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) August 19, 2021

LVE Gushes Over Parsons

One could argue that Dallas relegating Vander Esch, a fan favorite, to special teams is a direct indictment on his future — or lack thereof — with the organization. Another might counter that the proverbial clock began ticking on April 29, when the Cowboys made Micah Parsons the No. 10 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft.

But rather than treat the rookie like an adversary, as some in his spot would’ve done, Vander Esch opted to take the dynamic Penn State product under his wing. The result thus far? Mutually beneficial.

“It’s been fun having him in our room,” Vander Esch said Tuesday, via the official team website. “Obviously the personality the personality that he brings, the personality he brings. He brings a lot of laughs and he keeps you on your toes.