Cowboys Reach Final Decision on Cutting Jaylon Smith: Report

The Dallas Cowboys aren’t throwing the baby (Jaylon Smith) out with the bathwater (Mike Nolan).

According to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the cap-strapped cap is not mulling releasing the highly-paid and underperforming linebacker this offseason.

“The Cowboys are considering ways to clear cap room through contract restructures and releases. But one option that is not on the table is the cutting of maligned linebacker Jaylon Smith, according to a source,” Hill reported Thursday.

Reached for comment, Smith told Mike Fisher of CowboysSI.com that Dallas has yet to reach out regarding a contract restructure or his potential departure.

“No sir, they have not,” he responded Thursday.

A key culprit on a historically bad Cowboys defense that surrendered the most points in franchise history, Smith recorded a team-leading 154 tackles in 2020 — year two of his five-year, $63.75 million extension. The NFL’s third-highest-paid LB added 1.5 sacks, one interception, and zero forced fumbles as impact plays were few and far in-between.

Money Matters

Designating Smith a post-June 1 cut would create $7.2 million in cap room for a Cowboys organization that currently has $19.356 million in available wiggle room and a massive decision to make at quarterback with Dak Prescott, an unrestricted free agent, destinated for a multi-year deal worth $40 million annually or a fully-guaranteed $37.7 million franchise tag.

But the Cowboys always appeared likely to run it back with Smith, who they hope will benefit from Nolan’s firing and the hiring of former Falcons head coach Dan Quinn as defensive coordinator.

“The fact that he lines up every day, the fact that he practices hard every day, plays hard, I thought he gave us some big-time, productive games,” McCarthy said of Smith after the season, per the Star-Telegram. “I think he’s probably one of the ones that was challenged the most as far as the scheme change. I just love his approach and the way he’s gone about it.”

Under contract through 2024, Smith is due to count $9.8 million against the cap next season, his age-26 campaign. The former Pro Bowler’s $7.2 million base salary for 2021 will become guaranteed on March 21, the fifth day of the new league year.

