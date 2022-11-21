Jerry Jones’ Candid Response on Dak Prescott’s Cowboys Future

It’s safe to say the Dallas Cowboys are feeling pretty good after their latest win.

The Cowboys defeated the previously 8-1 Minnesota Vikings in Week 11 in blowout fashion, 40-3. Not only did Dallas defeat arguably the top team in the league, the game was over early in the third quarter when the Cowboys scored on a 68-yard touchdown catch from Tony Pollard to go up 30-3.

While the storyline was obviously Dallas’ impressive victory, what might get lost from the postgame chatter is Jerry Jones’ comments on Dak Prescott. The 29-year-old franchise quarterback had his most impressive showing of the 2022 season, going 22-for-25 for 276 yards (11.0 yards per attempt) while throwing two touchdowns versus zero interceptions for a 139.3 passer rating.

Jones made a telling remark after the game, saying that he hopes it’s the Prescott he gets “to see for 10 more years, at least.”

“I think you saw vintage Dak,” said Jones after the game. “You saw the Dak that I hope I get to see for 10 more years, at least.”

Prescott Has Been Up and Down During 2022 Season

Based on Jones’ timeline, Prescott would be 39 years old in a decade. In that scenario, that would likely mean the veteran quarterback would spend his entire career with Dallas.

Prescott is under contract for two more years with the Cowboys after inking a four-year, $160 million contract with $126 million guaranteed and a $66 million signing bonus — the largest in NFL history.

Since returning from a thumb injury that sidelined him for several games, Prescott has been hot and cold. In five starts this season, Prescott has gone 3-2 while throwing eight touchdowns versus four interceptions. His 85.9 passer rating is a stark decline from the 104.2 passer rating he produced last season.

With that being said, Prescott was on the mark in the Cowboys’ win over the Vikings. It was the team’s highest margin of victory on the road in franchise history, according to Machota. Furthermore, they snapped Minnesota’s seven-game win streak — previously the longest win streak in the league.

Jones: Cowboys Are Super Bowl Contenders

While the Cowboys still technically remain behind the Philadelphia Eagles for second place in the NFC East — Philadelphia holds a 9-1 record compared to Dallas’ 7-3 mark — the win over Minnesota led to Jones echoing confidence in this team’s ability to win a Super Bowl.

Via Clarence E. Hill Jr. of The Fort Worth Star-Telegram:

“A resounding yes. Yes. Unequivocally yes,” Jones said when asked if the Cowboys were Super Bowl contenders after their win over the Vikings. “Yes, I think if we use the experience of what we’re having in the season, then we’re going to be playoff ready. I sure do think what I see out here right now is a team that you could go get a Super Bowl with.”

As solid of a quarterback as Prescott has been during his seven seasons in Dallas, the key to remaining the franchise quarterback is winning in the playoffs. Prescott — and the Cowboys — have failed to do that in recent years, having won just one playoff game during his tenure in Dallas. Furthermore, the Cowboys haven’t advanced to a conference championship game since last winning the Super Bowl during the 1995 season.

If Prescott can lead the Cowboys to a Super Bowl, he has a very good chance of remaining in Dallas for the next decade.