Jerry Jones Admits Cowboys’ Mistake With Ezekiel Elliott

The Dallas Cowboys may have made a mistake with their former running back Ezekiel Elliott.

While speaking to the media on Monday, April 24, Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones admitted that selecting Elliott with the No. 4 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft was a major mistake.

Via Clarence Hill Jr. of The Fort Worth Star-Telegram:

“Jerry Jones on the declining value of drafting a running back in the first round since they took Ezekiel Elliott 4th overall in 2016: ‘Zeke was (picked) too high for us.'”

Jones’ comments are moreso in relation to the declining value of the running back position than any sort of jab at Elliott. In fact, Jones made sure to single out that the former three-time Pro Bowler is an “outstanding football player.”

Via Mark Lane of SB Nation’s Blogging the Boys:

“Cowboys’ Jerry Jones says that Ezekiel Elliott ‘still is an outstanding football player.’ Says he’s an outstanding football player and teammate.”

Ezekiel Elliott Emerged as Elite Back Early in NFL Career

Prior to his release by the Cowboys last month, Elliott established himself as one of the league’s best runners during his seven years in Dallas. The former No. 4 overall draft pick was named to the Pro Bowl on three occasions, was an All-Pro selection twice and also led the league in rushing during the 2016 and 2018 seasons.

In fact, prior to quarterback Dak Prescott emerging as an elite offensive player in 2019, it was Elliott who was considered the main piece of the Cowboys’ offense during his first few seasons in the league. During Elliott’s first two seasons, Dallas ranked second in rushing and never ranked lower than 10th during his first four seasons.

By comparison, the Cowboys’ passing attack never ranked higher than 23rd during Elliott and Prescott’s first three seasons together.

However, Dallas never advanced past the Divisional Round during Elliott’s peak. In fact, they won only one playoff game between 2016 and 2019.

Who the Cowboys Could Have Drafted Over Ezekiel Elliott

As Timothy Rapp of Bleacher Report points out, the Cowboys could have ended up with cornerback Jalen Ramsey or other franchise building blocks that became Pro Bowlers.

“And so detractors of selecting a running back that high might point out that the Cowboys could have taken several stars at more important positions, most notably cornerback Jalen Ramsey (No. 5 overall),” says Rapp. “Defensive lineman DeForest Buckner (No. 7 overall) and a number of talented offensive lineman—tackles Ronnie Staley (No. 6 overall) and Laremy Tunsil (No. 13 overall) and guard Jack Conklin (No. 8 overall)—were also still on the board. All have either been All-Pro or Pro Bowl selections.”

While it’s hard to say whether or not the Cowboys would have had more success with Ramsey — a six-time Pro Bowler who ended up winning a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams — they definitely acquired an elite player in Elliott after drafting him No. 4 overall.

Elliott remains a free agent following his release from Dallas. However, the team has left open the idea of re-signing him. Prescott — Elliott’s teammate since the two were drafted in 2016 — commented on the matter during a recent appearance on Adam Schefter of ESPN’s podcast.

Via Jon Machota of The Athletic:

“That sure would be nice,” said Prescott. “There are a lot of people not only on the team but in the organization that would love that. I’m sure Zeke would as well. … Hopefully that could happen.”