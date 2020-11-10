Jerry Jones Addresses Likelihood of Cowboys Drafting 1st-Round QB

As of now, the 2-7 Dallas Cowboys are slated to pick third overall in the 2021 NFL draft, prime territory atop a generational quarterback class that boasts presumed No. 1 selection Trevor Lawrence.

Things can and will change prior to April, but assuming the Cowboys are locked into a top-five draft slot, is it crazy to think they take, say, Ohio State’s Justin Fields, North Dakota State’s Trey Lance, or BYU’s Zach Wilson?

“Yes, you ask me if it’s crazy to bring the idea up? And I’ve answered it, yes,” team owner/general manager Jerry Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan. “It’s not the thing to be talking about at all. Dak is our quarterback.”

Interestingly, Jerry’s sharp report mirrored that of son Stephen, who dismissed the notion of Dallas drafting Prescott’s replacement next year.

“Dak’s our quarterback. We’re so fired up about him and leading us into the future. … We’re fired up about our future with Dak,” Jones told reporters Monday.

Prescott remains in the first month of his recovery from a right ankle compound fracture and dislocation, sustained Oct. 12. Originally deemed a four-to-six-month injury, the two-time Pro Bowler is “ahead of schedule,” Stephen Jones revealed Monday, and could be fully healed as soon as February.

“This is a four-month injury and so far, if anything, everything we’re getting from (associate athletic trainer Britt Brown) and the doctors is that he’s ahead of schedule. He’s been able to avoid any setbacks and if anything, he’s ahead of schedule, which shouldn’t be a surprise,” he said, via ESPN.

Of course, this underscores a massive decision facing both Prescott, an impending unrestricted free agent, and the Cowboys, who must decide whether to pony up on a long-term contract, use the franchise tag for a second straight year, or even allow the 27-year-old to test the open market.

Cowboys Pressured to Secure Dak Successor

The failure between the sides to get a deal done this past summer has prompted NFL prognosticators from all aisles to begin connecting dots to the incoming crop of signal-callers.

Controversial FS1 analyst Colin Cowherd recently laid out his argument for the Cowboys to select Fields with the No. 2 overall choice. Cowherd believes the Prescott rhetoric is just that — rhetoric — and Jerry Jones could not possibly resist sticking his hand into the proverbial cookie jar.

“Last year Justin Fields had 41 touchdowns and three picks. This year he’s got six touchdowns, no picks. That’s 47 touchdowns and three picks — and he’s better this year than last year. Are you sure Dallas doesn’t make that move?” Cowherd recently questioned. “The Dallas media remains in the tank for Dak because that injury was brutal. He’s an easy guy to root for. Jerry [Jones] already feels smart with Dak; you got him for a fourth-rounder, he got you to the playoffs. Jerry’s getting close to 75, 80 years old. Are we sure they pass on Justin Fields, who would be a No. 1 pick in any other draft that didn’t have Trevor Lawrence or Andrew Luck in it? “Go look at that Dallas schedule. I don’t see a win outside of maybe Washington,” Cowherd continued. “I’m just saying, I was assured by the Dallas media they were gonna give Dak a long-term contract. And I’m assured now by the Dallas media that Jerry loves him. Justin Fields is going to potentially be available. The Jets are the first pick; I think it’s Dallas and the Jags for the second pick. He is an A to an A-plus prospect. He was the No. 1 high school quarterback in the country. He is big, he’s got an arm, he can move, supposed to be a great kid. We know Jerry likes offense. The Dallas media loves Dak and I get it. I don’t know how you don’t have a meeting over Justin Fields. Like, six of them. I don’t know how you don’t consider it. Jets, Dallas, Jags in this draft [order] is incredibly possible.”

