Jerry Jones Reveals Why Cowboys ‘Worried’ to Face Dez Bryant

Jerry Jones is hoping to avoid a #RevengeGame for veteran wide receiver Dez Bryant when the Dallas Cowboys take on the Baltimore Ravens next Tuesday night.

The Cowboys owner/general manager, of course, drafted now-32-year-old Bryant and knows first-hand the damage he’s capable of inflicting — whether as the good guy or the enemy.

“Dez has an eternal light of good if you love a competitor, or if you love somebody that his whole being is about getting to compete. He’s got his teammates’ best interests, (a) great teammate. Dez is an eternal light of positiveness for our game,” Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan. “I couldn’t be happier to see him on the field. Now, I’m going to be a little worried because I do know how that rascal can go up there and get a ball.”

Out of football since 2018, following his Cowboys release and lengthy recovery from a torn Achilles tendon, Bryant was signed to the Ravens’ practice squad on Oct. 27. He was first promoted to the active roster on Nov. 7 and has since recorded four catches for 28 yards across 37 snaps for the Lamar Jackson-led offense.

His return to the NFL capped a lengthy and very public rehabilitation process which included everything from expertly-framed workout videos to, as his health improved, back-channel conversation with Cowboys VP Stephen Jones and an offer to change positions for a second stint in Dallas.

The Cowboys kicked around the idea of a Dez reunion. To the nth degree. Jerry Jones actually admitted in February that “I have been thinking about it a lot in the shower.” But those thoughts never went anywhere and dissipated completely in April when he made WR CeeDee Lamb the No. 17 overall draft pick.

Just how close did Jones come to pulling the trigger on the three-time Pro Bowler?

“I don’t want to get into that because of the personal nature (of it),” he said Friday. “It was a very personal thing for me, more so than normal, when we went through that time and that change. Dez and I had spent some of our best times together on and off the field. (So) I wouldn’t get into (how close we came to bringing him back). It hurt not to have Dez.”

NFL Releases Statement on Second Rescheduling

The NFL announced Tuesday that Dallas’ Week 13 road matchup at Baltimore has been moved to next Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 7:05 p.m. CT. For those keeping score at home, this is the third change to the game’s date, originally slated for Thursday Night Football before being bumped to Monday, Dec. 7 following Baltimore’s recent COVID-19 outbreak.

“The Week 12 Ravens at Steelers game has been moved to Wednesday, December 2, at 3:40 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on NBC,” the league’s statement reads.

“The Week 13 Washington Football Team at Steelers game, originally scheduled for Sunday, December 6, will be moved to Monday, December 7 at 5:00 p.m. ET. The broadcast arrangements will be announced at a later time.

“The Week 13 Cowboys at Ravens game, originally scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 3, will be moved to Tuesday, December 8 at 8:05 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on FOX/NFL Network/Amazon.”

