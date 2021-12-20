Jerry Jones Goes Public on Dak Prescott Losing Bet vs. Giants

DeMarcus 1, Dak 0.

So reads the scoreboard after Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence struck a rest-of-season wager prior to their December 19 road contest against the New York Giants.

“I’ll let everyone know the defense is kicking our a**, but it’s turnovers [created] versus touchdowns [scored],” Prescott told reporters after the game, via the official team website. “They obviously won this one, but we’ll make sure it carries over.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was made aware of the bet following a 21-6 victory at MetLife Stadium — and suffice to say, he approves.

“I love that,” Jones said in his postgame press gathering, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “I’ve seen some of the most productive growth in teams when they’ve been doing a little wagering. Deion [Sanders] and Michael [Irvin] and the defense and the offense used to bet $50,000 a practice on 2-minute drills as to who won that practice. We had to stop that … [but] it’s why they could say it was tougher out there at the 2-minute practice than it was in the game.”

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cowboys

D Wins The Day

Prescott would not go so far as to describe his recent struggles as a slump, but the $160 million signal-caller failed to inspire much confidence against the Giants, completing 28-of-37 passes for 217 yards and one touchdown. The offense found the end zone twice, with running back Ezekiel Elliott hitting pay dirt on a 13-yard first-quarter scamper.

Far and away, Dan Quinn’s defense continues to carry the 10-4 Cowboys, who are eyeing a top seed in the NFC playoff picture. The unit held New York to a pair of field goals while forcing four turnovers: three Mike Glennon interceptions and a Saquon Barkley fumble.

“They’re doing a great job getting the ball,” Prescott conceded, via ESPN.com. “Front seven’s attacking, back end’s getting their hands on balls and it’s impressive. It’s great to be a part of it.”

Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons echoed Dak’s assessment: “This is how we built our identity. We pride ourselves on playing hard-nosed football, outhitting the other team. It’s a better game when we make sure they score zero, and we held them out. I thought we did a great job today.”

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Dak Vows to Even Score

Although Prescott declined to reveal the stakes of the bet — “we’ll figure it out at the end of the year” — the once-MVP candidate promised better days ahead for his offensive bunch, narrowing Lawrence and company’s lead.

The Cowboys’ next test comes in a Week 16 home affair versus Washington on Sunday Night Football. The Football Team stymied Prescott (one TD, two INTs) amid the teams’ December 12 meeting, a 27-20 conquest aided by four defensive takeaways (three fumbles, one INT).

“This thing is ongoing; we’ll catch up,” Prescott said, via ESPN.com. “Well, hopefully not. Hopefully we don’t catch up honestly because I hope they keep rolling them like that.”