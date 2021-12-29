Jerry Jones Silences Critics of Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Winning really does cure all — even supposed slumps.

“What slump?” Dallas Cowboys general manager Jerry Jones asked Tuesday, December 28 on 105.3 The Fan, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Jones’ rhetorical question predictably came in defense of his franchise quarterback Dak Prescott, who threw for 330 yards and four passing touchdowns in Dallas’ record-breaking Week 16 annihilation of the Washington Football Team. Prescott, who completed balls to nine different players, became the first QB in NFL history whose TD tosses went to a running back (Ezekiel Elliott), tight end (Dalton Schultz), wide receiver (Amari Cooper), and offensive lineman (Terence Steele) in the same game.

The 56-14 blowout — a nationally-televised affair at AT&T Stadium, with the NFC East division already clinched — featured arguably Dak’s best performance in several months, pre-calf injury. This was more like it to Jones, who reminded detractors that his $160 million investment is, indeed, good.

“Of course, I think the execution says it all …We just had them going,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “The play-calling was outstanding. The execution. His reads. His ability to get the ball off, get his feet right, make those throws. All of that worked.”



ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cowboys

Dak Fired Back at Haters

The Cowboys’ offense was firing on all cylinders amid its beatdown of the Football Team, racking up 497 total yards and 28 first downs, finishing 10-of-15 on third down and 6-for-6 in the red zone across 11 drives.

Prescott was particularly sharp, completing 71.7% of his passes — 8.5 yards per completion — and logging his highest QB rating (131.4) since Week 3. His quartet of air scores were his most since Week 4. His air yards were his most since Thanksgiving.

“I never said we’re in a slump, those were your words,” Prescott remarked to reporters during his December 27 postgame press conference, via Heavy’s Jonathan Adams. “So, I think it’d be hard for you to say that now.”

He added: “I’ve just continued to work. I’ve told you guys that I wouldn’t say that I was in a slump. I wouldn’t say that. Now, I would also agree I wasn’t playing my best ball, but, at the same time, I’ve just continued to work and continue to work at the things that I know. Trust the guys around me. Trust the receivers, and I just think that’s the process of that.”

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Jerry Releases Touching Statement on John Madden

The NFL world was turned upside down on Tuesday, December 27 following the unexpected death of legendary former coach and broadcaster John Madden. Madden was 85.

Innumerable athletes, media members, fans, and football figureheads alike took to Twitter to mourn Madden’s passing. Among the lot was Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones, who conveyed in a heartfelt statement that “no one who lived a more beautiful football life than John Madden.”

“If you knew John, he made your life better,” Jones said, in part, via Pro Football Talk. “For me he was a trusted confidant, advisor, a teacher and above all, a very dear friend. When he walked into the room, it was a better day. When he talked, you listened, and you learned. When he laughed, everyone in the room laughed. And when he got back on the bus to leave, you always wanted more. You were always looking forward to his next visit.

“Our hearts go out to Virginia and Joe and Mike and the grandchildren. He is survived by a wonderful family and literally millions of loved ones.”