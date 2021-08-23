Jerry Jones Responds to Explosive Rumor About Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones indirectly fired back at a new report which suggested that injured franchise quarterback Dak Prescott is ailing worse than the organization is letting on.

“If we were playing tonight against Tampa, (Dak) would be starting,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan prior to Saturday’s preseason game against the Texans, via The Athletic. “The more rest we can give this then the more we’ve stored up, like the squirrel in the winter, we’ve stored the nuts up in the tree for future time.”

Jones’ proclamation came one day after ESPN insider Adam Schefter opined that Prescott, suffering from a throwing shoulder strain, might not be fully healthy for the duration of the 2021 regular season.

“He’s not fully back, he may not be back all season long,” Schefter said Friday, via Pro Football Talk.

It’s unclear whether Schefter was basing his stance on sourced information or merely guesswork. But it was bold enough to draw the attention of — and subsequent rebuttal by — the Cowboys’ czar.

Positive Reports Countering Schefter’s Pessimism

The top NFL news breaker went against the grain, it seems, with his latest Dak dispatch. Schefter’s media counterparts (including some at the Worldwide Leader) have echoed optimism rather than cynicism regarding the $160 million QB, who’s yet to practice in full since first sustaining the ailment on July 28.

“Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (shoulder) has had ‘absolutely no setbacks’ in his rehab and remains on track to start the Sept. 9 opener against the Bucs, per source,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero tweeted Saturday. “Prescott could’ve played tonight vs. Houston, but no point risking anything in preseason. He will throw pregame again. Dallas has been extremely cautious to avoid setbacks, and doctors feel good about Dak’s progress. Plan is to ramp up his practice workload again next week, then cut him loose the week of the opener. Dak told me recently ‘there’s no doubt’ he’ll be 100% in Week 1 and all season.”

“Per source: Dak Prescott’s lat strain was completely unrelated to his ankle,” ESPN’s Stephania Bell tweeted Saturday. “He has had zero setbacks and remains on track with a progressive throwing program designed to increase volume of work. Will be full go for Week 1 contest, Sept 9th.”

Dak Gets In Pregame Throwing Session [WATCH]

Prescott further eased concerns over his shoulder by participating in warmups before Saturday’s game, during which he went through his traditional workouts — including an intensive throwing session.

Dak Prescott isn’t playing tonight but he’s going through his normal pre-game routine pic.twitter.com/5T8QMZpscH — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 21, 2021

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Prescott “completed 51 of 52 passes on air” to running back Ezekiel Elliott and wide receiver T.J. Vasher. “On lone miss, Prescott was too long on deep throw to Elliott down right boundary,” Gehlken noted.

After 17 warmup throws from 10 to 20 yards, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott held a workout tonight during which he completed 51 of 52 passes on air to RB Ezekiel Elliott and WR T.J. Vasher. On lone miss, Prescott was too long on deep throw to Elliott down right boundary. pic.twitter.com/Plrerrroug — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 21, 2021

