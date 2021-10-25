Jerry Jones Breaks Silence on Fate of Arrested Cowboys Starter

In the aftermath of Damontae Kazee’s recent DUI-related arrest, the Dallas Cowboys‘ starting safety is at the mercy of Roger Goodell.

And to that end, the team has yet to learn of potential discipline for Kazee, who could be suspended if found in violation of the league’s personal conduct policy.

“I have not heard from the NFL. That has a protocol. … I don’t know the particulars of the arrest, so we’ll wait and see how that goes,” Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said last Friday on 105.3 The Fan, via The Athletic’s Jon Machota.

Kazee, who was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 19, has visited with Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy in the time since the incident. McCarthy, however, would not disclose the details of that meeting nor Kazee’s reported infractions.

“I visited with Damontae today. It’s unfortunate,” McCarthy said Wednesday, October 20, per The Athletic. “We’re definitely aware of everything that went on. It’s a pending legal matter right now. I really can’t comment much further than that.”

Signed to a one-year contract in March, Kazee has collected 17 tackles (13 solo), three pass deflections, one interception and a forced fumble across six games for the 5-1 Cowboys. An every-week starter, the 28-year-old has logged 90.4% (349) of the club’s defensive snaps.

Details of Arrest

As first reported by Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Kazee was stopped in The Colony, a Dallas suburb in close proximity to team headquarters, around 3 a.m. local time for a traffic violation. An officer subsequently noted “physical signs” of impairment before Kazee admitted to consuming alcohol.

Kazee failed a field sobriety test and was charged with driving while under the influence (DWI), a first-offense misdemeanor, Gehlken reported. He was released from The Colony Municipal Jail the following afternoon after posting $2,500 bond, according to the outlet. His mugshot was eventually obtained by TMZ.

Cowboys Coaches Hold Diggs Praise Party

In a rare occurrence, the Cowboys made 11 assistant coaches available to the media during the bye week. Two of those staff members — defensive backs coach Al Harris and defensive passing game coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. — devoted much of their time to budding superstar cornerback Trevon Diggs, who leads the NFL with seven interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns.

“He reminds me so much of Marcus Peters,” Harris said, per The Athletic. “They’re so similar as far their ball mindset, getting the ball. Passes that other guys may knock down, these guys are getting the ball.”

“He expects it,” Whitt said of Diggs’ propensity for picking passes, per The Athletic. “He’s not cocky about it. He’s not arrogant about it. He’s very confident and I know arrogance and confidence can be confused because they look very similar. But he’s a very confident player and he’s a young player. There’s a lot about his game that we have to get better as well. But the ability to get the ball, he’s there.”

