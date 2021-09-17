Jerry Jones Reveals Decision on Acquiring DeMarcus Lawrence Replacement

Hamstrung by salary-cap limitations, Dallas Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones is not seeking outside help for his ailing roster.

Specifically, Jones affirmed, the Cowboys don’t plan to pursue a defensive end after losing $105 million star DeMarcus Lawrence to a broken foot.

“We’ve got talented players who can do several things,” he said Friday on 105.3 The Fan, via The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “We’ll put people out there that are capable of making the plays.”

Lawrence underwent surgery on Thursday to repair a fifth metatarsal fracture in his foot, an injury he sustained Wednesday during a routine practice drill. The two-time Pro Bowler was moved to injured reserve and must sit out a minimum of three games before being eligible for activation. However, head coach Mike McCarthy admitted the team is bracing for a significant absence of 6-8 weeks.

“Obviously, losing DeMarcus, he’s a prime-time player for us. I thought he had a nice start in Tampa,” McCarthy said Thursday, via Pro Football Rumors. “You hate to see these injuries to any of your guys, but what it does is it gives opportunities to the other players. How we will spread that out will be done through game plan. We’ll work on that today, tomorrow and Saturday. Specifically, we’ll get into that when we play the game.”

Rather than import a free-agent or turn to the trade market, the Cowboys — with just $4.136 million in available cap room, as of this writing — are expected to start Dorance Armstrong in Lawrence’s stead.

Dallas ‘Really Excited’ Over Rookie Golston

The Cowboys picked a bad time to have a bad time. In addition to Lawrence’s injury, the club will also be without designated pass-rusher Randy Gregory for Sunday’s road matchup against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. Gregory landed on the COVID-19 list Monday and, although vaccinated and asymptomatic, failed to receive clearance for Week 2.

Armstrong, as mentioned, will start at one DE spot while offseason pickup Tarell Basham slots in at the other spot. Functioning as the primary backup will be third-round rookie Chauncey Golston, whose regular-season debut the organization is “really excited” about.

“He’s certainly come a long way in a short time,” Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan, via The Athletic. “He’s making big strides and we think he’s gonna make some huge contributions for us pretty early.”

Golston, the No. 84 overall pick out of Iowa, was inactive for last week’s loss at Tampa Bay following a preseason hamstring injury. He likely will spell Armstrong on passing downs, with sophomore DE Bradlee Anae working behind Basham in a similar capacity.

Starting Safeties Questionable

The injury bug unrelenting, Dallas listed starting safeties Donovan Wilson and Damontae Kazee as questionable for Sunday’s interconference tilt. Wilson is dealing with a nagging groin strain; Kazee was shaken up after colliding with a teammate during Thursday’s practice.

Converted weakside linebacker Keanu Neal could see snaps at safety if Wilson or Kazee are unable to go. The Cowboys should, too, activate veteran newcomer Malik Hooker for the first time in 2021.

