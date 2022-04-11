Jerry Jones Pens Emotional Letter After Death of Former Cowboys Coach Gary Brown

The Dallas Cowboys family lost one of its own this past weekend, as former NFL running back and coach Gary Brown passed away at 52.

According to ESPN Cowboys reporter Todd Archer, Brown passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer that initially began when Brown was the Cleveland Browns’ running backs coach from 2009 to 2012.

From 2013 to 2019, Brown was the running backs coach for Dallas, overseeing the success of players like DeMarco Murray and Ezekiel Elliott. But before he was coaching stars’, Brown was hitting the NFL gridiron himself.

Brown played eight seasons in the league, twice going over the 1000-yard mark as a running back. His most famous stint was with the New York Giants, where he totaled 1063 yards in his penultimate season in the NFL according to Pro Football Reference.

Most recently, the former Cowboys coach and Giants player was the running backs coach for Wisconsin during the 2021 season, which was his first job since leaving Dallas.

Jerry Jones Responds to Brown’s Death

After the news of Brown’s passing broke on Sunday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responded with a touching statement addressing his former coach.

Brown spending seven seasons under Jones’ supervision brought the pair closer together, and the coach’s success certainly helped. However, Jones’ statement didn’t focus on his accomplishments, rather how good of a person Brown was.

“Gary Brown had a big heart partnered with a big smile and a big personality. His energy and spirit were infectious. He lit up every room he walked into and touched the lives of those who knew him in such a positive way. Everyone who knew him, loved him. He meant so much to the players he coached and the coaches he coached with. His love for family, football and life was evident each day. He continued to fight, and he never gave up. My family and the Dallas Cowboys family are heartbroken, and our love and support are with his wife, Kim, his daughters, Malena and Dorianna, and his son, Tre.”

While the running backs coach for Dallas, Murray and Elliott both won league rushing titles with the former going for 1845 rushing yards in his pinnacle season in 2014.

Murray Responds to Ex-Cowboys Coach’s Passing

Many members of the football world shared their thoughts and emotions after the former Giants running back’s passing, including Murray. Murray’s best-ever season in the NFL came under Brown’s watch and it’s clear the two bonded over that time.

“Great Father, Husband, Coach, and Mentor. Appreciate you and your family more than anything GB,” Murray posted on Twitter on April 10. “Thank you for teaching me the way on the field and in life. Appreciate you Gary Brown.”

Pro Football Reference shows that Murray didn’t just lead the league in rushing yards in 2014, but also led the NFL in touchdowns and total attempts. Murray wasn’t off to a bad start with the Cowboys in 2011 and 2012, but 2013 and onward with Brown marked a significant change.

Over their two seasons together, Murray racked up 2966 rushing yards, 22 touchdowns and a whopping 4.95 yards per carry.