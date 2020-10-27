Jerry Jones Preparing to Unload Several Cowboys Defensive Starters?

A fire sale in Frisco? Don’t put it past Jerry Jones.

The mercurial Dallas Cowboys owner, for the second straight week, confirmed his impending activity ahead of the Nov. 3 NFL trade deadline. And reading between the lines, there could be as many subtractions as additions to the sinking 2-5 squad.

“The facts are that fundamentally, we’re not stopping the run and when you don’t do that, then a lot of other things come in behind that as to what you are lacking. But we got to correct this,” he said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan. “We got to correct it. We’ll change some personnel for sure. We just to step in here and make adjustments. That’s what you do.”

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

In a heated radio interview, Jones was asked to address media reports claiming defensive end Everson Griffen, nose tackle Dontari Poe, and defensive back Daryl Worley have been made available for trade, the sacrificial lambs for a unit that ranks dead last against the run and scoring, allowing 34.7 points per game under embattled coordinator Mike Nolan.

His response was predictably indeterminate.