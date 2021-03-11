Jerry Jones Breaks Silence on Decision to ‘Overpay’ Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has heard the whispers that he “overpaid” for Dak Prescott who just signed a four-year, $140 million contract which will pay the quarterback an average of $40 million annually. Jones did not deny this idea but implied he was willing to overpay to sign Prescott just as he has been throughout his business career.

“When I bought the Cowboys, apart from a lot of other things that were being said, it was very commonly said of how [much of] an idiot I was for paying what I paid for the Cowboys,” Jones said during the Cowboys’ press conference for Prescott’s contract. “And that’s not an exaggeration, that’s firmly there. Well, I really got screwed, I ended up with the Dallas Cowboys. The truth is most anything that I’ve ever been involved in that ended up being special I overpaid for every time to the end. Anytime I’ve tried to get a bargain, I got just that, it was a bargain in a lot of ways and not up to standard.”

Jones later alluded to Prescott potentially “taken advantage of me financially” but smiled as he admitted he was okay with it since it was the Cowboys quarterback. Prescott appeared to land a good portion of the sticking points that held up the negotiations including a shorter deal.

“If anyone has ever taken advantage of me financially, I’m proud it’s the one sitting next to me on the right,” Jones said referring to Prescott, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota.

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora Slammed the Cowboys for Getting ‘Crushed’ on Prescott’s New Contract

Jones is clearly referring to some of the criticism the team has received since news broke of Prescott’s new deal. CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora noted that Prescott “crushed” the Cowboys in the negotiations.

“Their quarterback crushed them,” La Canfora explained. “As their season collapsed after his injury, and with a second franchise tag an absolutely certainty, $40M was always going to be his magic number on annual value. He got it. And that is just the start. The upfront money is staggering — $66M bonus. The length of the contract — just four years — is ideal, and if he keeps playing like he has, Jerry Jones will be back at the bargaining table in a few years — with the cap exploding — trying to retain his QB but without being able to wield another franchise tag at him.”

The truth is very few quarterback deals are going to look palatable until the next major deal happens. The trajectory for starting quarterback money continues to trend up, but if there is one criticism of the Cowboys it is their inability to close the deal prior to the 2020 season given all the concessions they eventually made.

“I don’t get it at all,” one NFL contract advisor told CBS Sports. “If you are giving on the APY and the signing bonus and the guarantee and the no tag, then the Cowboys at least have to get him signed for five or six years. I don’t get it.”

Jones Got Involved in Prescott’s Negotiations Late to Help Seal the Deal

"Thankful just to be at the forefront of it & inspire so many people that adversity & failure is a speed bump." –@dak pic.twitter.com/jxxtS0Ziyx — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) March 11, 2021

At face value, Prescott’s deal is not as staggering as Patrick Mahomes’ 10-year, $450 million contract he signed last offseason, but the Cowboys quarterback is keeping pace with the top players at the position. Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson reported Prescott is on pace to earn the most money of any player in NFL history. According to CBS Sports’ Patrick Walker, Jones became more involved in the recent negotiations with Prescott to help get the deal done before the franchise tag deadline.

“On the Cowboys latest round of talks with Dak Prescott, as I mentioned on @CBSSportsHQ and reported in February would likely be the case — Jerry Jones stepped in to help close the gap b/t both sides, I’m told,” Walker tweeted. “Done deal.”

