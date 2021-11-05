Jerry Jones Comes Clean on Cowboys Not Making Blockbuster Trade

Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline came and went without the Dallas Cowboys making so much as a peep, expectedly neither buyers nor sellers. But it wasn’t for a lack of interest.

It was a lack of necessity.

“We certainly had opportunities (to make trades) but frankly if you look at (the players we have coming back), we would be progress-stopping in most cases to bring in another player,” Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan, via The Athletic.

The impending return of, among others, wide receiver Michael Gallup and defensive linemen DeMarcus Lawrence and Neville Gallimore — all of whom stashed on injured reserve since the outset of the season — negated Dallas’ need to tinker with its 53-man roster, as Jones repeatedly cautioned in the days prior to the deadline.

“We’ve got a unique situation because we’ve got players coming that we’re gonna have to have roster spots for. We got a little bigger problem than trading for somebody right now,” Jones said October 22 on 105.3 The Fan.

The latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Cowboys Newsletter!

Rumored Trade Targets

Jones isn’t merely blowing smoke about the 2021 Cowboys, an outfit buoyed by veteran star-power and ascending potential, blending youth and experience. The roster as it’s constructed has earned its 6-1 record and appears poised for a deep playoff run in January.

But that did not stop the rumor mill from churning out potential links to the silver and blue. Outside trade targets were speculated to include Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden and now-Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Melvin Ingram. The team also supposedly expressed interest in pass-rusher Von Miller, whom the Denver Broncos traded to the Los Angeles Rams.

Publicly-known, in-house trade chips were limited to Gallup, an unrestricted free agent in 2022, and offensive lineman Connor McGovern, a coveted backup behind — and likely future successor to — Pro Bowl right guard Zack Martin.

“We’ve got players that can compete and should compete right now, and are really in line to help us for the future,” Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan, per The Athletic. “Which, by the way, in my way of looking at things right now, the future is the playoffs, not the years to come. Although, that’s there, too.”

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Stephen Jones Confident in Dak’s Calf

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will start Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos after sitting out last week’s victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Prescott, feeling “pretty good” amid his recovery from a right calf strain, practiced in full Thursday and Friday and was not listed on the final Week 9 injury report.

Although Dak is not yet 100% healthy, and perhaps won’t be for the remainder of the year, the club’s decision-makers are “100%” comfortable allowing him to reclaim the QB1 mantle.

“You don’t ever know for sure, but we feel really good that it’s healed and ready to go,” Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan, per The Athletic. “You never know until it bites you, but we feel 100% better about it than we did this time last week.”

READ NEXT: Cowboys Admit Unfortunate Injury News on LT Tyron Smith

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL