Cowboys Star Makes Recruiting Pitch to J.J. Watt

J.J. Watt just became the most-saught after NFL free agent, and we can expect Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to at least place a call to see if the pass rusher is interested in staying in the state of Texas. Watt announced he both requested and was granted his release from the Texans immediately making him a free agent. The star defensive end even expressed his love for Texas in a heartfelt video announcing his release.

“I wanted to do this on video as opposed to putting out a statement or doing a press conference or anything like that, because I want you guys to hear it directly from me,” Watt explained. “I want to speak directly to you and the city of Houston so you can hear the words straight from my mouth. I have sat down with the McNair family and I have asked them for my release and we have mutually agreed to part ways at this time. I came here 10 years ago as a kid from Wisconsin who had never really been to Texas before and now I can’t imagine my life without Texas in it.”

Jones is sure to perk up when he hears Watt’s words about his inability to “imagine my life without Texas in it.” The Cowboys defense was, by far, the weakest unit on the team in 2020.

Demarcus Lawrence Is Already Recruiting J.J. Watt to Join the Cowboys

Minutes after the news broke, Cowboys star pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence already began making his recruiting pitch for Watt to remain in Texas. Lawrence tagged Watt with both a phone and eye-ball emojis giving an indication he wants to speak to Watt about joining the Cowboys.

The big question is what Watt will command on the open market given the Texans opted to release the star defensive lineman rather than seek a trade. Watt made $15.5 million last season, and the pass rusher was scheduled to earn a $17.5 million salary in 2021. The defensive end signed a six-year, $100 million contract extension with the Texans in 2014.



Insider ‘Doubts’ the Cowboys Will Sign Watt

For Cowboys fans already imagining Watt wearing a star on his helmet, the next bit of news is likely to disappoint. NFL Network’s Jane Slater began reaching out to her Cowboys sources and described the chances of Watt landing in Dallas as doubtful.

“Let me address this following an inquiry from two of my sources on any #Cowboys interest of JJ Watt: ‘don’t think so’ and ‘I doubt it,'” Slater noted on Twitter.

READ NEXT: Tom Brady Sends Epic Message to Bucs Prior to Super Bowl [WATCH]