Bombshell Trade Proposal Sends 3x Pro Bowl CB to Cowboys

One NFL analyst suggests the Dallas Cowboys could be buyers, not sellers, ahead of the Nov. 2 trade deadline.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine recently opined that Dallas “should” make a deal for Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden. Ballentine also linked the team to New York Jets safety Marcus Maye and Detroit Lions defensive tackle Michael Brockers.

“While [Cowboys CB Trevon] Diggs is holding opposing quarterbacks to a 28.4 passer rating, Anthony Brown has given up two touchdowns and a passer rating of 92.4. Jourdan Lewis hasn’t been much better in the slot, giving up a rating of 107.2,” he wrote.

“The options on the bench aren’t inspiring either. Maurice Canady has given up a touchdown and 55 yards on just three targets after a phenomenal preseason. Nahshon Wright was drafted as a project. Putting him out on the field this early could hinder his development and confidence.

“Depending on how the next few weeks go in Pittsburgh, the Steelers could be sellers come deadline time. They are 2-3 and in last place in the AFC North.

“That may make them willing to part with an expensive veteran like Joe Haden.”

Background on Haden

A three-time Pro Bowler and former second-team All-Pro, Haden established himself among the league’s premier corners during his first seven seasons in Cleveland, who drafted the Florida product with the seventh overall pick in the 2010 draft.

Haden has continued his high-end play amid the last five years in Pittsburgh. Altogether, he’s totaled 487 solo tackles, 151 pass deflections, and 29 interceptions across 150 career games, including 141 starts.

“The 32-year-old is in the final year of his contract, and Pittsburgh will have more pressing needs to re-sign in free agency next season,” Ballentine said of Haden.

“He has allowed a passer rating of 75.9 or less in each of the last three full seasons. His veteran leadership and experience could be the boost the [Cowboys’] secondary needs.”

Diggs Sits Out First Week 6 Practice

The Defensive Player of the Year candidate (if not frontrunner) suffered a minor ankle injury in last week’s blowout victory over the New York Giants. Diggs, who finished the game after re-taping his ankle, sat out practice Wednesday as Dallas readies for its upcoming road trip to New England.

“He went through resistance training as he works through an ankle injury that occurred vs. the Giants last week. Not expected to be an issue for Sunday,” ESPN’s Todd Archer reported.

In related news, Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee limped off the practice field with head athletic trainer Jim Maurer — Kazee is “good,” a source told the Dallas Morning News — while S Donovan Wilson returned to practice on a limited basis after battling a groin injury stemming from training camp. Wilson has not played since the club’s season-opening loss to Tampa Bay.

