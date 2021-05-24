Cowboys Confirm Acquisition of New Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys have netted a new wide receiver — but it’s not Julio Jones.

The team on Monday announced the signing of WR Johnnie Dixon, who scored a likely one-year contract after working out for Dallas (along with quarterback Brett Hundley, who wasn’t signed) last Friday.

His addition puts the Cowboys at the 90-player offseason roster limit.

Background Info

Dixon, 26, entered the league in 2019 as an undrafted free agent. He was picked up by the Arizona Cardinals but never played a regular-season snap, and drew little interest this offseason save for a recent workout with the Cleveland Browns, before the Cowboys came calling.

Professional obscurity aside, Dixon was a fairly touted talent at Ohio State, where he developed into a legitimate deep threat. Across five seasons with the Buckeyes, including a 2014 freshman redshirt, Dixon converted 67 receptions into 1,146 yards — 17.1 yards per catch — and 16 touchdowns.

The Draft Network’s Joe Marino assigned Dixon a mid-day three grade prior to the 2019 NFL Draft, noting speed as his best trait and route-running technique as his worst.

“A highly regarded recruit, it took some time for Dixon to make an impact for Ohio State but he showcased a potent skill set over the last two seasons,” Marino wrote. “While there is some technical refinement needed, Dixon has outstanding speed and separation quickness while also showcasing good hands and ball skills that makes him a potent weapon to all levels of the field. Dixon profiles as a versatile playmaker at the next level that should be effective stretching the field, working from the slot and given chances to contribute as a returner. Dixon has been a prominent fixture on kick coverage units which increases his valuation given that experience. There is a lot to like about what Dixon can offer a football team in terms of depth at receiver.”

Fit in Dallas

The Cowboys began full-scale Organized Team Activities (OTAs) on Monday, practices which are scheduled to run infrequently over the next three weeks. With an open spot on the roster, it makes sense that Dixon was added, especially after showing enough to warrant a deal, short-term as it may be.

But unless he genuinely wows the coaching staff, Dixon faces an uphill battle to unseat either Cedrick Wilson or Noah Brown as the No. 4 and No. 5 WRs, respectively, behind locked-in starters Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, and Michael Gallup.

Oh, and if you’re here for Julio news … well, sorry to disappoint. The seven-time Pro Bowler, while confirming he’s on his way out of Atlanta and despite rocking Dallas garb, sharply shut down any speculation about a potential Cowboys marriage.

“I ain’t going to Dallas, man. I never thought about going to Dallas,” Jones told Shannon Sharpe on Monday’s episode of FS1’s Undisputed.

