Cowboys Criticized for Drafting OT with Disturbingly Violent History

The Dallas Cowboys made yet another controversial pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, using a fourth-round selection (No. 138 overall) on offensive tackle Josh Ball.

Ball becomes the first offensive player chosen by Dallas in this year’s Draft. The team previously had taken six straight defensive players, a new franchise record. Its updated haul can be found below.

LB Micah Parsons CB Kelvin Joseph DL Osa Odighizuwa DL Chauncey Golston CB Nahshon Wright LB Jabril Cox OT Josh Ball

Scouting Report

Banished from Florida State following allegations of dating violence, Ball spent the 2018 season at Butler Community College before receiving an offer from Marshall. He made one start for the Thundering Herd in 2019 and eight games in 2020, earning first-team All-CUSA honors. There’s little question as to his physical talent.

“Josh Ball aligned at left tackle for the Thundering Herd offense,” The Draft Network’s Drae Harris wrote. “He displays good overall athleticism and body control in his pass sets. Ball also displays good initial quickness out of his stance and plays with good knee bend, helping him with leverage as such a big-bodied blocker up front. His excellent length and range on the edge make it challenging for rushers to bend and turn the corner on him when he gets good depth in his set. He has good flexibility in his ankles, which helps him anchor and handle the bull rush effectively if defenders try to roll through his frame. Ball demonstrates the lateral agility to redirect on counters and hard inside moves. Although Ball has moments of getting his feet in the neutral zone through leg drive, he’s not a consistent vertical mover in the run game. He may be a little under-bulked but appears to have the frame to add mass as NFL teams feel would be necessary to unlock further potential. Ball could certainly afford to get stronger so that he can anchor better and get stronger with his initial punch. Most notably, he was dismissed from Florida State and the reasons for his departure must be researched throughout the process.”

The real issue concerns Ball’s disturbing history of off-field domestic violence. His dismissal from the Seminoles program stemmed from 11 separate incidents “during which Ball showed aggressive behavior, including physical harm” to the victim, according to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, who added, “There was also one incident involving a member of the Florida St. football staff.”

If ya need info on #DallasCowboys latest pick Josh Ball, here are the charges from the injunction FSU used to kick him out of the program, the victim's statement & the petition for protection Ball had to sign!@1053thefan #NFLDraft2021 pic.twitter.com/xA9drHKJfE — Kevin Hageland (@OThankKevin) May 1, 2021

Draft experts immediately echoed concerns over Dallas’ pick — one of several with glaring red flags (Parsons, Joseph).

"Josh Ball is a top 100 talent. Type of guy you have to do your homework on (off field)" – @dpbrugler — Jeff Cavanaugh (@JC1053) May 1, 2021

The cowboys are putting together a pretty damn salty draft. jabril Cox is a legit talent while Josh Ball has future starter talent but issues at Florida State dropped him somewhat — Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) May 1, 2021

Cowboys just burned their entire character folder lol — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) May 1, 2021

IDC if Josh Ball ends up being good for the Cowboys and never has a violent incident again. Coward wouldn't be on my football team if any of the background on him is true. — Dalton "McCorkle Tattoo" Miller (@DaltonBMiller) May 1, 2021

Ball was asked directly about his ultra-checkered past upon being selected by the Cowboys. His answer was … well, cut-and-dry.

"The past is the past and everybody's moved on so I don't really have a comment on all that." – Josh Ball with us. Bad answer to me if allegations are true. Some people don't get to move on from that trauma so easily. — Jeff Cavanaugh (@JC1053) May 1, 2021

