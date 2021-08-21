Analyst Sends Strong Message on QB Josh Rosen to Cowboys Rumors

After Josh Rosen’s release from the San Francisco 49ers, Heavy wrote a detailed article about why the quarterback could be a fit for the Dallas Cowboys. Not everyone is as bullish on Rosen’s upside for the Cowboys as the quarterback looks for his fifth team since being the No. 10 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. DallasCowboys.com’s Nick Eatman believes Rosen should have already emerged by now as a capable NFL quarterback given the number of opportunities he has received.

“I get it that sometimes it just doesn’t work out the way we think it will,” Eatman detailed. “Rosen had the talent to be high first-round pick. But so far, none of the team he’s been on thought he could play for them. And it’s not like it was a one-time thing, but four teams. I think if he’s going to show it, he would’ve shown it.

“And it’s not like Rosen has been cut as the starter, these teams don’t think he’s good enough to be the backup? So why would it work in Dallas? The only way I see the Cowboys doing this is if they’ve decided they’re going to keep three QBs on the roster and someone like Rosen is the third guy who can learn the offense and have enough time to possibly compete with Gilbert.”

Garrett Gilbert Is the Favorite to be the Cowboys Backup QB

Garrett Gilbert is the favorite to land the Cowboys backup quarterback spot. It is a position that is under even more scrutiny with Dak Prescott sidelined for the majority of training camp with a shoulder injury. Ben DiNucci is also in the mix for the position but has struggled with inconsistency in preseason action. DallasCowboys.com’s David Helman also sees Rosen as a long shot to be helpful for the team’s depth chart.

“I liked Josh Rosen more than several of the quarterbacks that came out in 2018, including Josh Allen,” Helman admitted. “So I promise I’m not happy to say this. But I just feel like Rosen would have shown something by now if this was meant to be. He has been with four teams and thrown 502 career passes, so there have been opportunities.

“Combine that with the fact that Garrett Gilbert has been here for a year and has a huge head start on understanding this offense, and I just don’t see it. I know Rosen was a first-round pick, but I don’t think he’s an upgrade over what’s already here.”

The Cowboys’ decision not to address the quarterback position in either the draft or free agency continues to be reckless. Not only is Prescott coming off two ankle surgeries, but the quarterback is now dealing with a shoulder injury. Rosen’s career has not gone as expected, but there is little risk in signing the quarterback to see if he can compete to be Prescott’s backup.

The Cardinals traded Rosen to the Dolphins after just one season choosing to hand over the offense to Kyler Murray. Rosen’s time in Miami was also short as the team released the quarterback after just one season following the selection of Tua Tagovailoa. The Buccaneers signed Rosen to the team’s practice squad last season before the Niners snagged him in December to give him a spot on the active roster. The addition of rookie Trey Lance led to Rosen being the odd man out in San Francisco.