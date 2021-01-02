‘Expected’ Final Decision Leaked on Kellen Moore Leaving Cowboys: Report

Kellen Moore is on record as wanting to become a head coach, but it doesn’t appear as if he’s ready to realize that dream.

Per Boise State beat reporter B.J. Rains, the Dallas Cowboys‘ wunderkind offensive coordinator is “unlikely” to return to his alma mater as the program’s new head man.

“Multiple sources tell @TheIdahoPress and @BlueTurfSports that Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is unlikely to become Boise State’s head coach,” Rains reported Saturday. “These things can always change, but I’m told Boise State is expected to move in another direction.”

The insinuation is that Moore turned down BSU’s offer rather than the university souring on its legendary former quarterback. However, Rains could not confirm who evidently rebuffed who.

“I’ve been told by multiple people he’s unlikely to be the coach. Don’t know a whole lot more than that at this point,” he tweeted.

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Cowboys Newsletter!

Cowboys Supportive of Moore’s Opportunity

Speculation tying Moore to the Broncos began in earnest when it was announced that now-former HC Bryan Harsin accepted the same gig at Auburn. One of the most logical successors is Moore considering his history and the glowing reputation he’s honing as an NFL play-caller.

“I can only tell you that we think the world of Kellen. He’s done an incredible job here,” Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Sunday, via ESPN. “We definitely respect and understand the uniqueness of this opportunity to Boise, himself and his family. I think at the right time, that’s really for Kellen and Boise State to speak on. I’ve probably said too much already.”

FootballScoop.com reported last Saturday that BSU is “targeting” Moore and a deal could fall together in the “coming days.” Obviously, this never materialized. But it wasn’t for a lack of support from his superiors.

“Remember the two buzzards sitting on the limb? … The one says, ‘Patience my ass, I’m gonna kill something.’ “The bottom line is, when it’s there, take it,” Dallas owner/general manager Jerry Jones implored Tuesday, via The Athletic.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Dallas Draw Too Strong?

Moore executed an impressive game plan in last week’s stomping of the Philadelphia Eagles, which improved the Cowboys’ record to 6-9 and kept them kicking in the NFC East title race.

The offense was explosive under backup QB Andy Dalton, who finished 22-of-30 for 377 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, logging a 134.7 passer rating. Dalton spawned a pair of 100-yard performances from receivers Michael Gallup (six catches, 121 yards, two TDs) and Amari Cooper (4-121), and a 52-yard highlight-reel score by rookie wideout CeeDee Lamb (3-65-1).

The Cowboys experienced a duality they hadn’t since Prescott went down, with embattled running back Ezekiel Elliott producing 105 rushing yards on 19 carries (while understudy Tony Pollard was limited to 12 yards on nine totes). The offense collectively totaled 513 yards and 22 first downs on just 13 drives, controlling the clock for 30:38.

Given full play-calling autonomy, Moore knows he’s in an advantageous position, his job secure with arguably the most recognizable franchise in professional sports history. And being one win (and outside help) away from an NFC East crown might have swayed the 32-year-old to remain in Frisco for the foreseeable future.

READ NEXT: Jerry Jones Takes Apparent Shot at Cowboys Coaches Over DE Randy Gregory

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL