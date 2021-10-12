Kellen Moore Could Replace Jon Gruden as Raiders Head Coach

Kellen Moore is favored to take over as the next Las Vegas Raiders head coach following the stunning resignation of Jon Gruden.

The Dallas Cowboys‘ wunderkind offensive coordinator was given the third-best odds (+750) to succeed Gruden in Sin City, according to Sportsbetting.ag. Only Kansas City Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy (+600) and Buffalo Bills OC Brian Daboll (+650) have better odds.

Also included on the list are Tampa Bay Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich (+900), Iowa HC Matt Campbell (+900), Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles (+900), and Stanford HC David Shaw (+1000).

The presumed HC-in-waiting in Dallas, Moore signed a contract extension this past offseason after interviewing for vacancies at Boise State, his alma mater, and with the Philadelphia Eagles, his team’s biggest rival. Moore has admitted intrigue over the chance to sit in the big seat.

“It’s more of an offseason thing,” he said last month, per Mike Fisher of SI.com. “Once we’re in the season, I really don’t care about it. I’d love that opportunity one day.”

At this point, with his offense lighting up scoreboards across the country, it’s a matter of when and where — not if — Moore lands his presumed dream job, an outcome predicted by Tony Romo and supported by Mike McCarthy, who could be keeping that aforementioned seat warm for the 33-year-old.

“I think he’s ready,’’ McCarthy said last month, per the Dallas Morning News. “My personal opinion, I’ve worked with him for over a year, I think he would be excellent for any head coaching job.”

The latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Cowboys Newsletter!

Jerry Comments on Gruden’s Ouster

Less than four seasons into his $100 million megadeal, Gruden stepped down Monday night after the New York Times resurfaced emails in which he used defamatory language to describe — amongst other things — homosexual athletes, female referees, and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. This, after he was busted using a racist trope to characterize NFL Players Association executive DeMaurice Smith. Gruden coached in Sunday’s loss to Chicago despite the latter revelation.

On Tuesday, amid his weekly radio interview on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones issued his reaction to the bombshell development. Although Jones would not say whether Gruden deserved to lose his job, he provided an eloquent analysis of the league’s quickly evolving culture.

“I know these people. I know everybody that you’ve been reading about, they’re outstanding proponents of our game,” Jones said. “They have represented this game in many cases beautifully. Certainly, we all continue to recognize what a spotlight you’re in and the way we should express ourself, all of that comes to mind … From the standpoint of contribution, I know we all are accountable to even a fleeting or a minor part of our actions. We all are accountable to those. That’s about all I want to comment on it.”

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Reveals Bizarre Cause of ‘Stab’ Injury

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL