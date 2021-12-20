Cowboys OC Kellen Moore Heavily Criticized for Play-Calling vs. Giants

Kellen Moore’s critics were out for blood during the Dallas Cowboys‘ Week 15 victory over the New York Giants. But it was not just the fan base — as usual — who practiced football vampirism.

This time, the media led the charge against the galaxy-brained offensive coordinator.

Take, for example, Moore’s second-quarter decision on 3rd-and-7 from the Giants’ 10-yard line to dial up an Ezekiel Elliott running play, which netted two yards and forced Dallas to settle for a field goal …

“Strange third-and-7 call with the Elliott run in the red-zone,” ESPN’s Todd Archer remarked. “Wonder if Kellen Moore thought he had 2 downs there but Mike McCarthy opts for the FG. Cowboys, 9-3. The quick screen/bubble screen/smoke screen seem to be a favorite here lately but hasn’t worked well lately.”

“A bizarre third-and-7 run call from Cowboys OC Kellen Moore in red zone,” echoed Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “Would expect that if team planned a fourth-down conversion attempt. Nope. Greg Zuerlein good from 26 yards. Dallas up 9-3 on Giants.”

Alas, even Old Reliable amounted to little against Big Blue. Facing a 3rd-and-4 from the Giants’ 12-yard line on the Cowboys’ third possession, Moore called a screen to Elliott that was blown up and resulted in a 12-yard sack on quarterback Dak Prescott.

“Shout out to Kellen Moore for dialing up another of his favorite screen plays and ruining any chance the Cowboys could actually score a touchdown,” tweeted RJ Ochoa of SB Nation.

Moore is scheduled to hold his weekly press conference on Monday, December 20, during which he can expect like-minded critique of his play selection.

‘Definitely Frustrating’

So much for slump-busting; Sunday’s effort at MetLife Stadium was yet another nondescript showing from Moore’s offense. The numbers look decent — 328 total yards, 23 first downs — but the unit sputtered in the red zone (2-for-5) and was hit-or-miss on third down (8-of-14).

Dallas’ rushing attack was fine, with Elliott (52) and Tony Pollard (74) combining for 125 ground yards and one touchdown, but the passing game couldn’t get clicking. Again. Prescott completed 28 of 37 attempts for 217 yards and one TD, a short toss to tight end Dalton Schultz.

The highest-paid player in franchise history stymied receivers Amari Cooper (two catches, eight yards) and Michael Gallup (three catches, 32 yards) and, in the process, lost a bet to DeMarcus Lawrence, who wagered the Cowboys’ defense would force more turnovers than its offense scored touchdowns. (Spoiler alert: They did.)