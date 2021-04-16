Cowboys Insider Updates Potential Blockbuster Trade for Kyle Pitts

Jerry Jones’ infatuation is unlikely to get the best of him on April 29.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported Thursday that it’s “difficult to envision” the Cowboys trading up in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft for Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, whose target range begins at No. 4 overall.

To bolster his argument, Gehlken cited longtime ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr., who laughed off increasing speculation tying Jones to the transcendent Gators product.

“I would say, ‘Yes, you are wasting your time,’” Kiper said Thursday. “I do. I really believe that. I couldn’t see them going up to get Kyle Pitts from where they’re picking at 10. It just doesn’t make sense to me. This is a team that needs so much help on the defensive side of the ball. D-line. You look at linebacker. You think about corner — that’s their No. 1 need, cornerback.

“Tight end is a luxury. They can’t afford that luxury right now.”

Gehlken, who labeled the Pitts-to-Cowboys trade rumors “far-fetched,” previously predicted the team would be out of the running after adding free agent Jeremy Sprinkle — now the fourth rostered TE — and instead will use its top draft choice on Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

Kiper agrees.

“I would say at 10,” he said, “you either take the corner or the offensive lineman, say Rashawn Slater from Northwestern or move down and still get the corner. Because one of those corners is going to be there at 15 if they move with New England. If they drop a little further down, you maybe lose those guys. But there’s another good corner in Greg Newsome II from Northwestern.

“It really depends on what kind of offers come their way, how far they want to drop. But I think, to me, Pitts is out of the question.”

‘Hope to God’ Cowboys Pass on Pitts

Florida’s generational talent — the ultimate tight end-wide receiver hybrid — is a fascinating dot to connect for media and fans, many of whom believe Jones’ interest is genuine rather than a smokescreen. But Marcus Spears, chiefly among the minority, takes no pleasure in imagining Pitts rocking silver and blue.

The former Dallas defender-turned-analyst recently made his case on ESPN’s First Take, centered around the club needing to prioritize its defense before continuing to stock its offensive arsenal.

“I hope to God Kyle Pitts isn’t there at 10. Cause Dallas don’t need him,” Spears said, per Blogging The Boys. “I understand the level of talent, and if he is there, it’s too enticing to not take that level of talent, but trying to solidify the defense with a corner, defensive lineman is needed.

“If he’s sitting there at 10, it’s going to be hard as hell for the Dallas Cowboys or any team that already had a tight end to pass up that level of talent, I just pray he ain’t there. There has to be an emphasis more on need than talent.”

