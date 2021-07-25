Cowboys Sign New CB to 2-Year Deal

Preceding the expected addition of veteran (and perhaps new starting) safety Malik Hooker, the Dallas Cowboys imported further reinforcement to its secondary.

The Cowboys on Sunday signed former New York Jets cornerback Kyron Brown to a two-year contract, his agent, Sam Leaf, confirmed. Brown’s acquisition puts Dallas at the 90-man offseason roster limit.

“Kyron Brown is the first defensive back whom the Cowboys are signing this week. With S Malik Hooker in town, he likely isn’t the last,” beat reporter Michael Gehlken noted. “As long as Hooker’s physical evaluation goes as hoped after clearing COVID-19 protocol, he’ll be signed. Move will require a corresponding move.”

Cowboys are signing CB Kyron Brown to a two-year deal, per his agent @SamLeaf. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 25, 2021

Brown is the third defensive back to put pen to paper with the Cowboys this offseason, joining safeties Damontae Kazee and Jayron Kearse. The team also drafted CBs Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright and S Israel Mukuamu, reinventing the corps under new coordinator Dan Quinn.

The latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Cowboys Newsletter!

Background & Projected Fit

A 2019 undrafted free agent, Brown was subsequently inked by the Jets and appeared in three games as a rookie, posting five tackles, before suffering a quad ailment that forced him to injured reserve. The 25-year-old Akron product spent 2020 with New York but was inactive for the duration of the campaign, rehabbing the injury. He was waived in May.

Brown (6-1, 195) was a four-year contributor for the Zips, logging 93 solo tackles, 21 pass deflections, six interceptions, and one defensive touchdown across 43 appearances. He did not miss a game as a collegian due to injury and generally impressed scouts with his ball skills and playmaking ability.

“Brown’s coverage numbers have been good over the course of his career, as he has allowed a catch on just under 54 percent of his targets and only 10.9 yards per catch,” his SB Nation scouting profile reads in part. “He’s only given up one 30-yard play in coverage in his whole career – a 34-yarder – but he’s been beaten for six touchdowns, including four in 2017.”

Assuming his medicals check out — and they probably did since he landed a two-year contract — Brown will function as depth behind projected CB starters Trevon Diggs and the aforementioned Joseph. His presence likely puts vets Maurice Canady and Deante Burton on the chopping block, and isn’t great news for core special-teamer CJ Goodwin, either.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

McCarthy Comments on Potential Hooker Signing

Having twice worked out for the organization, the former Indianapolis Colts’ first-round pick is widely anticipated to suit up in Dallas this coming season. The free-agent signing cannot be executed, however, until Hooker completes his required rounds of COVID-19 testing — or Wednesday at the earliest. And head coach Mike McCarthy is treating the formality as such.