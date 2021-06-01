Veteran Starting Safety Hints at Signing with Cowboys

Former Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker responded to speculation about a potentially imminent deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

A Twitter account called NFL Rumors “reported” Sunday that Hooker is mulling free-agent offers from the Cowboys and Miami Dolphins, with a final decision imminent.

“#Colts Malik Hooker will choose between #Cowboys and #Dolphins and the choice should come soon. #FinsUp #CowboysNation,” the account tweeted.

The “report” never went viral, though it eventually found its way to Hooker, who on Monday confirmed its existence — but not its veracity.

I Did Hear This🤷🏾‍♂️ — Malik Hooker (@MalikHooker24) May 31, 2021

Refresher on Hooker

The No. 15 overall pick of the 2017 NFL draft, Hooker spent each of his first four professional seasons in Indianapolis, totaling 124 tackles (81 solo), 11 pass deflections, and seven interceptions across 36 games (35 starts) primarily at free safety.

Hooker’s playmaking ability was never in question; his ability to stay healthy is a different story. The 25-year-old has yet to play a full 16-game (soon-to-be-17-game) campaign and lasted just two games in 2020 before suffering a torn Achilles’ tendon.

The Ohio State product was a highly-touted force for the Buckeyes, earning consensus All-American and first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2016 after notching seven INTs and three defensive touchdowns. He drew pre-draft comparisons ranging from longtime NFL starter Reggie Nelson to former New England Patriots Pro Bowler Devin McCourty.

“He’s the ultimate lurker. His instincts are always bringing him to the football and when he gets there he has the ball skills to take it away,” reads his NFL.com scouting profile. “His lack of game experience and issues with tackle consistency will likely show themselves early in his career, but his ability to flip the field is worthy of an aggressive projection. He has the talent to be a high-impact starter for years in the NFL.”

Dallas (Still) Not Interested?

If this name sounds familiar to Cowboys Nation … well, that’s because it should. Hooker worked out for Big D in March along with fellow safeties Keanu Neal, Damontae Kazee, and Jayron Kearse — all of whom were subsequently signed. Kazee is slated to start opposite Donovan Wilson, with Neal moving to weakside linebacker and Kearse functioning as a reserve/special teams contributor.

Media reports at the time indicated the Cowboys were likely to add Hooker, too. But an agreement never materialized and the club turned its attention elsewhere. Going forward, they aren’t expected to reconsider his acquisition, according to Mike Fisher of CowboysSI.com.

“A Cowboys source tells us there is no change of opinion inside The Star from the late-March time period during which Kazee (coming off an Achilles injury) passed the team’s medical tests,” Fisher wrote. … “The source further indicated to us that there has been no reconsideration of the team’s stance and that there has been no new contact with Hooker’s agent.”

