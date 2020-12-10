Ex-Cowboys Star Pushes Dak Prescott to Leave Dallas, Join NFC Rival

Not only would Marcus Spears prefer Dak Prescott defect the Dallas Cowboys, he’s advising the former Pro Bowl quarterback to stay within the conference.

Appearing on Wednesday’s edition of NFL Live, the ex-longtime Cowboys defender and current ESPN analyst opined that Prescott, an unrestricted free agent in 2021, “should want out of Dallas.”

As for potential suitors, Spears name-dropped the San Francisco 49ers, who could move on from incumbent QB Jimmy Garoppolo in the months ahead.

“(There’s) a team on the west coast with (head coach) Kyle Shanahan and a GM named John Lynch that would love to have Dak Prescott running that offense,” he said.

ESPN league insider Adam Schefter, a part of the show’s roundtable, was asked about Spears’ “mini bomb” — and quickly shot it down.

“That’s the very first time I’ve heard Dak Prescott connected to the 49ers,” Schefter said, adding, “But I like it!”

"Dak Prescott should want out of Dallas."@mspears96 could see the 49ers as a potential landing spot for the QB 👀

Niners a Legitimate Landing Spot?

First of all, this presupposes the Cowboys do the unthinkable and don’t sign Prescott to a long-term contract or slap the franchise tag on him for a second consecutive season. The former is likely, the latter likelier.

Second, it assumes the 49ers are deadset on parting ways with Garoppolo and replacing him with another veteran. Shanahan’s pet project just helped lead the club to the Super Bowl, but let’s say for the sake of conversation that he’s released or traded. Would San Francisco brass prefer to pay Dak upward of $40 million annually or perhaps use their top 2021 draft pick on a cost-controlled signal-caller?

Shanahan has shown to be a master QB whisperer, so, in theory, he can win with anyone under center. Maybe that someone is, say, BYU’s Zach Wilson — who himself has been linked to Dallas — instead of Prescott.

Jones Addresses Whether He’s ‘Nervous’ to Sign Dak

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones confirmed once more that contract talks with Prescott fell apart over the length of the offers, not necessarily the total value. Nor because the front office is scared to invest in the franchise(-tagged) QB.

“Our issues in our negotiations with Dak have been that we’re wanting to be more committed, in terms of the (number of years). We’re not nervous to sign Dak,” Jones said Wednesday on 105.3 The Fan, via The Athletic. “His makeup is all the right things. He’s a great leader. He’s a great player.”

That Dak and Dallas failed to strike an agreement before the season wasn’t for a lack of initiative or confidence on the latter’s behalf. Prescott reportedly turned down multiple proposals which would have paid north of $33.5 million annually with $110 million guaranteed. Problem was, the Cowboys were insistent on a five-year contract — their standard operating procedure — while Prescott held firm for four years, allowing him to cash in again at age-30.

Discussions eventually bottomed out as the July 15 deadline expired. Prescott opted to bet on himself, playing 2020 on his fully-guaranteed $31.4 million franchise tender. The sides cannot resume long-term negotiations until the offseason, per league rules.

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL