Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Blasts Critics of Upcoming NFL Star: ‘No Coincidence’

For Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons, the latest criticism of a young quarterback smells similar to something he’s experienced before.

The two-time Pro Bowler is famously outspoken, and his attention is now turning toward upcoming QB C.J. Stroud. Stroud is an Ohio State product that is expected to go in the first five picks of the 2023 NFL draft.

Recently, ESPN analyst and former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III called out the “hate” for Stroud as the NFL draft approaches. In a tweet, Parsons piggy-backed onto that statement by drawing back the commentary to when Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields was entering the NFL.

“It’s no coincidence! They did the same thing with Justin fields! We see how that turned out lol!” Parsons wrote on Twitter on April 25.

Fields was also an Ohio State prospect back in the 2021 NFL draft. Whether Parsons just likes Fields and Stroud or if he’s just defending his fellow Big 10 alumni, it’s clear that the pass rusher isn’t a fan of the criticism.

Griffin III Defends CJ Stroud

Parsons is in agreement with Griffin III, who had a much more overt response to recent criticism of Stroud. During an episode of ESPN program Get Up, Griffin explained his confusion over Stroud’s recent drop in draft stock.

The former Washington QB thinks it could be due to “lying season,” stating that there are plenty of narratives and motives that would want Stroud to move down the board.

“Am I losing my senses? When did CJ Stroud become a guy that was going to drop out of the top 2 or 3 into the top 10?” Griffin said. “This guy was arguably going to be the No. 1 pick in the draft just a couple of weeks ago. So whoever is putting out all these rumors and all these stories, you have to take it with a grain of salt because it is 100% lying season when you get this close to the draft.”

The CJ Stroud hate the last few weeks has gotten RIDICULOUS. pic.twitter.com/1ZYElNpfAK — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 25, 2023

Stroud has been one of the best quarterbacks in college football over the past two seasons, amassing 8123 passing yards and 85 touchdowns for the Buckeyes according to Sports Reference.

Cowboys Could Make NFL Draft Trade

With QB Dak Prescott heading the Cowboys’ offense and Stroud being a top prospect, Dallas won’t be where the Ohio State quarterback takes his talents. However, that doesn’t mean the Cowboys won’t make a splash higher up in the draft.

Dallas has the No. 26 overall pick, but the team’s EVP Stephen Jones confirmed on April 24 that there are trade discussions happening. The Cowboys could move up or down, but a move up would create plenty of headlines.

“Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said there are trade discussions happening, but nothing concrete,” DMN reporter Michael Gehlken Tweeted. “‘Very few trades are done in the back end.’ Little sense today on how board will fall. ‘I just think it will be a game-day decision, if you will, on how it evolves.’”

Jones also said there are somewhere between 15-18 players that the Cowboys graded as first-round players. That’s not necessarily a hint about where and how Dallas could trade up, but does give an idea of where they think the first serious drop in talent is.