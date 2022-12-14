Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Called Out by Eagles For QB Comments

The Philadelphia Eagles didn’t take too kindly to some comments from Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons about quarterback Jalen Hurts.

During an appearance on “The Voncast” with Von Miller, Parsons seemed to indicate that he felt Hurts is a bit of a system quarterback, discrediting what has been an MVP-type campaign by the third-year quarterback.

“I think it’s a little bit of both, man.” Parsons said when asked by Miller if he felt if Philly’s success was because of Hurts or the team. “It’s system and team!”

Parsons continued: “I’m not trying to make no enemies. I just love the game so much. And I understand it so much that …when things are off, I just can’t hold it in. I almost got to say something.”

Hurts is currently the betting favorite to win the MVP, coming in at -165, ahead of Patrick Mahomes (+175) and Joe Burrow (+750), per BetMGM. Hurts owns the best quarterback rating (108.4) in the league and touchdown to interception ratio (7.33). He’s accounted for 3,157 yards and 22 touchdowns through the air, adding 686 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.

Eagles Say Parsons Should Focus on Cowboys

Various Eagles were asked about the comments from Parsons and basically told the Cowboys linebacker to mind his own business.

“I’m going to worry about the Chicago Bears this week, mate, worry about this game. Micah should worry about his game this week, too. I don’t know who the f— they’re playing, pardon my language. Just worry about who you got this week,” Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata said.

“That’s how we do it here. I’m not going to worry about any other comments anybody said. That’s just how we focus and run about our business. We’ve got the Chicago Bears, not the Chicago Micah Parsons.”

Eagles No. 1 pass-catch AJ Brown had a similar sentiment on the situation.

“I have no comment,” Brown said. “We’ll worry about them when we see ’em.”

Hurts was also asked about Parsons but took the high road, not adding fodder to the already explosive rivalry between the two NFC East squads.

“We’re worried about the Bears right now,” Hurts said.

The Cowboys are looking to ride the momentum of a four-game winning streak as they head into Jacksonville on Sunday to take on the Jaguars. The Eagles and Cowboys will face off on Christmas Eve in a game that could be between the two teams with the best records in the NFC.

Philadelphia won the first matchup 26-17 back on October 16 but Dallas was without quarterback Dak Prescott, who was still coming back from a thumb injury.

Cowboys Looking for More Even Performance After Scare

The Cowboys were lucky to come out with a win against the 1-win Texans last week, needing a late defensive stand and a 98-yard game-winning touchdown drive from Dak Prescott to get it done.

But Prescott put the Cowboys in a tough spot, tossing a pair of costly interceptions. Prescott — who has nine interceptions in eight starts — promised to clean things up going forward as Dallas prepares for a postseason run.

“Yeah, damn right it’s frustrating. That’s not something that I’ve ever been OK with and never will be OK with,” Prescott said. “That’s something that I promise I’ll clean up.”

The Cowboys are road favorites against the Jaguars, favored by 4.5 points for the Week 15 matchup.