Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Duped by Fake Eagles Callout

Superstar Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was fired up over some alleged shade from new Philadelphia Eagles running back D’Andre Swift but quickly realized he had been duped.

A post from the account “Marlo Stanfield” put out a fabricated quote from Swift, who said he’ll wear the No. 0 next year because “that’s how many times the Cowboys have been to an NFC Championship in my lifetime.”

It would have been some major and correct shade. Swift was born in 1999 and the Cowboys’ last NFC Championship appearance was in 1995. The “verified” account duped Parsons, who fired back with his own tweet, which has since been deleted.

“Damn you just pulled up on the block Swift?!!” Parsons tweeted.

The Cowboys and Eagles split their season series last year. However, both games were played with backup quarterbacks. Cooper Rush suited up for the Cowboys the first time around, while Gardner Minshew played for the Eagles in the second matchup. Philadelphia ended up with bragging rights, winning the division and making a run to the Super Bowl.

With Swift now in the mix, Parsons and the Cowboys will have one more weapon they’ll have to worry about.

“I like to think I can help an offense in a lot of ways,” Swift said, per the Eagles official site. “I’ve been blessed with the ability to catch the football and it’s something I work at constantly. I’m doing everything I can to become a better player and help this offense.”

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb Spars With AJ Brown on Social Media

There was some actual beef between the Eagles and Cowboys going on this week, with receivers CeeDee Lamb and AJ Brown going back and forth.

“Respectfully stop comparing me to CeeDee,” Brown wrote. “He plays slot and I play outside and inside. Compare him to Cooper Kupp or guys like that. It’s not the same.”

Brown later deleted the tweet but Lamb saw it and responded on Instagram.

“I can play both,” Lamb said. “But facts. Y’all can keep the comparisons.”

Lamb played 535 snaps in the slot last season but also lined up 469 times out wide, per Pro Football Focus. Brown took back his statement by deleting the tweet and said he wasn’t trying to stir up anything with Lamb, saying the “rivalry” isn’t something he was thinking about.

“I’m not taking a shot him either because he is cold and y’all know,” Brown tweeted. “I don’t care about the rivalry either.”

Lamb is coming off a second consecutive Pro Bowl, catching 107 passes for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns. Brown snagged 88 passes for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns during his first year in Philly.

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons Bulking Up for Next Season

Cowboys DE Micah Parsons on adding good weight this offseason pic.twitter.com/tg1h95O7Hx — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) May 4, 2023

Parsons hasn’t been in attendance for the Cowboys’ voluntary workouts because he’s been away, putting on muscle to better sustain in the trenches.

“It’s hard battling 300-pound guys at 245 pounds every week,” Parsons said, via The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “So, I’m just trying to put (on) five pounds of muscle. Just eating right and just living right.”

The reason for the bulk is that Parsons plans to play full-time on the edge next season.

“It just allows me to study. Instead of studying everything, I can just study that one guy I just need to beat on Sunday, studying how to win faster,” Parsons said. “Before I was focused on a lot, focused on running backs and focused on receivers and focused on concepts. Now I can just focus on running [to the quarterback] and stopping the run. I’m ready to show what I can do.”

Parsons is coming off another stellar year, finishing second in Defensive Player of the Year voting. He recorded 13.5 sacks and 65 tackles.