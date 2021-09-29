Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Responds to Bizarre Quote from Jerry Jones

Nothing says Jerry Jones quite like the Cowboys owner’s latest assessment of stud rookie defender Micah Parsons.

“He’s as pure as mother’s milk,” Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan, per The Comeback. “He just basically steps out there and gives you everything he’s got, and nature gave him some skills. And boy, does he know how to use them.”

Minutes after this eyebrow-raising soundbite was uttered, Parsons — presumably flattered — admitted “mother’s milk” had yet to appear on his scouting report.

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 I never heard this one before https://t.co/HaUSZ8RutP — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) September 28, 2021

Welcome to JerryWorld, Micah. Enjoy your stay.

Jerry Continues Parsons Praise

Taking a more serious tone (while still managing to tie in the previous analogy), Jones lauded Parsons’ performance through three games, which has helped the 2-1 Cowboys take down the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles in consecutive weeks.

“Well, can you imagine when he’s had the reps, he’s had the experiences?” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, per The Comeback. “It’s like a young child, you just are soaking it up. Everything is soaking up and going in your memory bank. And of course, he’s doing that and is like a sponge and he just really picks it up and then has those gifts, can take it to the action.”

The No. 12 overall pick of April’s draft has collected eight solo tackles, two tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, two pass breakups, and 1.5 sacks while splitting time at linebacker and edge rusher.

Parsons was instrumental in Monday’s 41-21 blowout of the Eagles as he posted three solo stops, one TFL, one QB hit, a PBU, and a half-sack across 37 defensive snaps. Collectively, Dallas’s surprisingly active defense constantly harrassed Philadelphia signal-caller Jalen Hurts, who tossed two interceptions including a pick-six to cornerback Trevon Diggs.

“As soon as Diggs had that pick coming out of the half, I saw their whole energy low and the whole momentum shift,” Parsons said after the game, per The Athletic. “When you’ve got contagious energy, and everybody is excited to see each other make those type of plays, it’s hard to come back from that. That’s one thing that I like about this team. Everybody can eat. It’s not just one person out there making plays. There’s a whole bunch of people making plays. It’s just so contagious right now and I just like the momentum we’ve got going on. We’ve got to keep it going one week at a time.

“I heard all preseason that this defense was trash, and we just keep showing up every week, surprising people. And we’re going to keep surprising people.”

Micah Not Spilling Week 4 Beans

At which position will Parsons play against the undefeated Carolina Panthers on Sunday? He refuses to tell, in the name of gamesmanship. “Man, I can’t give that stuff away,” Parsons said Wednesday, via ESPN. “I want the Panthers to be on edge.”

