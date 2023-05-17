Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Called Out by Patriots Star After Tweet

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons is catching some heat for his lack of NBA loyalty.

Parsons was at TD Garden for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals sporting a Boston Celtics jersey. It was just a few weeks ago that Parsons was spotted wearing a Philadelphia 76ers jersey at a playoff game when they were taking on the Celtics. Boston star Jayson Tatum took notice.

“Last time I saw you, you had a Philly jersey on bro,” Tatum said in a pregame handshake with Parsons.

Tatum called out Micah Parsons for wearing a Sixers jersey last series 😅 pic.twitter.com/sXZNtnUn58 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 18, 2023

The sighting of Parsons backing Philadelphia sparked some online scuttlebutt about the Cowboys’ star linebacker wanting to go to his hometown Eagles. Parsons grew up in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

He posted a photo from his seat on Wednesday wearing his Celtics jersey and joked about the rumors.

“Let me guess I want to be a patriot also? Lol,” Parsons tweeted.

Let me guess I want to be a patriot also? Lol pic.twitter.com/hxdTSzhoE1 — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) May 18, 2023

New England Patriots Pro Bowler Matthew Judon had some words for Parsons over his bandwagon fandom.

“This man worse then drake. Bandwagon,” Judon tweeted.

He also came to the conclusion that he’s only going to start repping one NBA team next season after getting called “the LeBron of the NFL.” James is known for having some flexible loyalty when it comes to football, cheering for the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams and even the Cowboys.

“Broooo. Starting next year I’m claiming one team!” Parsons tweeted.

Cowboys Take Firm Stance on Micah Parson’s Future in Dallas

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones doesn’t see Micah Parsons’ position (DE/LB) impacting his next contract. “No, Micah is a great player. He’s a great defensive football player. Whether he gets 10-plus sacks a year at linebacker or defensive end, I don’t think it’s a big difference. Micah… — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) May 17, 2023

Parsons is the centerpiece of one of the top defenses in the league and has quickly established himself as one of the most impactful players in the NFL. Through his first two seasons, Parsons has collected 26.5 sacks and 149 tackles, finishing second in Defensive Player of the Year voting in back to back years.

Parsons has been beefing up this offseason to be able to battle in the trenches more effectivley and even proposed that he’d move to defensive end full-time. The Cowboys have shut down that idea.

He is a pass-rushing linebacker,” Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn said to the group of reporters at rookie minicamp on May 13. “So if you ever need position changes, come to me. I think what he was probably trying to say is that I’m really emphasizing some pass-rush into my offseason.”

Parsons is still on his rookie deal but the Cowboys can offer him an extension next offseason. He’ll be paid handsomley, regardless of what position he’s officially listed at.

“He’s a great defensive football player,” Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said, per ESPN. “Whether he’s making 10-plus sacks a year at linebacker or defensive end, I don’t think it’s a big difference. He’s so versatile.”

Cowboys Also Face Decisions on CeeDee Lamb & Trevon Diggs

The Cowboys have some big contract decisions outside of Parsons to make in the coming years. His defensive co-star Trevon Diggs is heading into the final year of his contract but will likely end up earning an extension that makes him one of the top paid cornerbacks in the league. Pro Bowl wide receiver CeeDee Lamb recently had his fifth-year option picked up by the Cowboys but the team still needs to lock him in with a long-term deal.

How the Cowboys sort out those contracts — as well as the situation with quarterback Dak Prescott — will shape what kind of offer they can make Parsons, who could become one of — if not the — highest paid defensive player in the league when the time comes.

“It’s not daunting,” Jones said. “I think it’s doable, it’s just part of managing the football team and part of managing the salary cap. I think it’s helpful to know what the situation is gonna look like. Barring something unforeseen, things are on a pattern to where you can get a good feel, in general, for what things should look like.”

Parsons and the Cowboys are expected to be one of the top contenders next season. Their win total opened at 9.5, per DraftKings.