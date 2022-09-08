Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Sends Strong Message on Bucs QB Tom Brady

Micah Parsons’ first challenge of the year will be shutting down Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense — a task the Dallas Cowboys second-year linebacker is looking forward to.

Parsons gushed about Brady and his longevity ahead of their Week 1 clash, embracing the matchup with the seven-time Super Bowl winner.

“You just see his competitive nature. He has that fire inside of him. I mean he looks to kill you,” Parsons told reporters on Wednesday. “He wants to step on your throat like you’re a roach. And that’s what you look for in competitors. I think that’s why if you’re a real competitor, you look up to Tom Brady. You look up to Kobe [Bryant], that Mamba mentality. You look up to Michael Jordan, I wouldn’t ask you to do anything I wouldn’t do. You love those type of mentalities.

“We aspire to be that fierce or be that strong. You got to be a real strong-minded person to be who you are and for Tom to do that in New England and do it with the Bucs, I mean, he inspires me even though I’m on defense.”

Parsons on Brady: ‘He Just Keeps Coming Back’

Brady has never lost against Dallas, going 6-0 in his career. One of those wins came in the opener last season — Parsons’ first NFL game — with Brady leading the Bucs to a 31-29 victory. Parsons joked that he’s had enough of the future Hall of Famer.

“We got to get him out this league. He’s been dominating this league too long and he keeps coming back,” Parsons said. “It’s a blessing to still be able to play him and just goes to his work ethic and the time he puts in the game that his body can withstand this long.”

Parsons knows it won’t be easy to slow down Brady. The 45-year-old has racked up just about every record and has seen just about everything in his 22 years. Brady has played in 318 games, notching 84,520 yards and 624 passing touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference.

“I’ve seen the Hulk get beat up. I’ve seen Thor get beat up. I’ve seen Captain America get beat up. But they always get back up and find a way to get to their destination,” Parsons said. “[Brady] gets beat up, but he gets back up.”

Parsons Has Set High Bar for Himself With Cowboys

Parsons might not have two decades under his belt in the league but he’s already built quite the reputation for himself. During his first season in the league, he was named the Defensive Rookie of the Year, finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting and was a First-Team All-Pro.

Parsons wants to build off his rookie campaign and become a figure that is feared by opponents.

“Last year, I was trying to find myself,” Parsons said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “This year, I know exactly who I need to be: The best player in the league. … I’m not talking about the best defensive player. I want to be like, the greatest. That’s the type of mindset I have and the confidence that I have.”

Brady and the Bucs are a 1.5-point favorite for the Week 1 matchup against the Cowboys.