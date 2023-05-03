Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Announces Position Change: ‘More Muscle’

The Dallas Cowboys have been reaping the rewards of Micah Parsons’ play, and a new change may increase those rewards even further.

Since entering the league with the Cowboys in 2021, Parsons has been a force with 26.5 sacks in his first two seasons. In a relatively brief span, the former Penn State has solidified himself as one of the best pass-rushers in the league.

In 2023, he’s committing to it full-time. Parsons has split time between linebacker and defensive end so far, but the 23-year-old is changing that. Star-Telegram reporter Clarence Hill Jr. posted the news on Twitter.

“Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Micah Parsons is not participating in the teams offseason program,” Hill posted. “He is working out in Austin, adding bulk and weight to be a full-time defensive end next season, he said. Will return to Cowboys for OTAs.”

It’s not a surprising decision given the defender’s success when rushing off the line, but it is notable due to the possible physical changes Parsons could make, namely gaining more weight.

That being said, it didn’t take long for the outspoken Cowboys star to make it clear that not much is changing in that department.

Parsons Speaks on Size

After Hill’s post started to gain traction, Parsons hopped on his own Twitter to address the chatter. Parsons clearly wants to lean into his mobility rather than his size, and he said as much.

“Lol people here bulk and think I’m going from 246- 270!! If you seen any of my videos I’m still very slim and I’m putting on good weight! I’m standing at 252 currently! I will not surpass 255 at anytime in my career! This is just me putting on more muscle to carry the load!” Parsons wrote.

While the 23-year-old has an abundance of technical ability, his speed is an outlier for most defensive ends. It’s what allowed him to disrupt and sack quarterbacks consistently, even when he wasn’t lining up on the end like the video below.

.@dallascowboys @MicahhParsons11 @vikings saw first hand what the rest of the league is finding out…It’s the MPP…the Micah Parsons Problem. He helped unleash a big can of whoop ass on the @Vikings #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/lGh44EMgh0 — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) November 21, 2022

In theory, Parsons ought to step up his sack total in 2023 by committing to defensive end. That being said, he and the Cowboys will likely expect more attention and double teams to counter that.

Cowboys Don’t Have Parsons for Offseason Program

On the surface, Parsons not participating in Dallas’ offseason program could be a red flag. The reality is that the defensive end has already earned the right to stick to his own process.

ESPN reporter Todd Archer explained where Parsons is doing his work away from Frisco, Texas and when the Cowboys will expect him to be back.

“Micah Parsons has been working out at The Kollective with Mo Wells in Austin during the offseason and not the Cowboys’ voluntary program so far,” Archer wrote. “When the organized team activities begin May 22, Parsons said he will be back in Frisco.”

It’s not an unusual for big names or veterans to not participate in an offseason program, but Parsons’ youth makes his decision stand out. As long as he continues producing at the same level, Dallas won’t bat an eye.