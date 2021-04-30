Micah Parsons Sends Strong Message to Cowboys

New draftee Micah Parsons wasted no time sending a message to Dallas Cowboys fans about the state of the defense heading into next season. After nearly taking out NFL commissioner Roger Goodell with a bear hug, Parsons relayed a message as to what the Cowboys are getting with their newest linebacker.

“Once I get into AT&T Stadium, it’s up,” Parsons told NFL Network moments after being drafted. “I knew, this is where I wanted to go. I wanted to be in blue. …They’re going to get an ultimate competitor. You’re going to get someone who is going to give their all for his team. Me and the boy Jaylon Smith and [Leighton] Vander Esch out there. Let’s turn it up. We’re going to make it ‘LBU’ again. Let’s get it.”

The Cowboys were widely expected to take a cornerback at No. 10, but a potential worst-case scenario played out with both Jaycee Horn and Patrick Surtain II going in back-to-back picks ahead of Dallas’ original selection. The Cowboys made lemonade out of lemons by surprisingly trading with their rivals in Philadelphia. Dallas traded down two spots to No. 12 and acquired a third-round pick while still being able to snag the player they were likely taking at No. 10.



Micah Parsons Has Been Compared to Jaylon Smith

Parsons received a familiar comparison from NFL Network’s Charles Davis as the analyst sees the newest Cowboys linebacker as eerily similar to Jaylon Smith. Davis added that Parsons would be considered one of the best edge rushers in the draft if he were classified as a defensive end.

While the Cowboys still need to address their secondary, Parsons adds depth to a position group that has struggled with both consistency and health. The Cowboys recently admitted they are undecided about picking up Vander Esch’s fifth-year option given his injury history. Sean Lee just announced his retirement, and Smith’s play was inconsistent in 2020 given his sizable contract.

“Cowboys did extensive research On LB Micah Parsons in the event the two corners weren’t there,” NFL Network’s Jane Slater tweeted. “When I asked what stood out on tape? “He’s big, fast and can rush, blitz and cover TE.”

Parsons: ‘I’ve Been Wanting to Be a Cowboy’

Fans may remember Parsons’ no so subtle social media posts implying he would like the Cowboys to select him in the draft. Parsons admitted he had been eying starting his NFL career in Dallas.

“I’ve been wanting to be a Cowboy,” Parsons told 105.3 the Fan. “I’ve been playing football off of raw potential and instincts. When I get under a person like Dan Quinn, I’m going to have a great opportunity to get even better and I think that’s what’s the scary part. I (haven’t) even touched my ceiling yet. A lot of these guys peaked, man.”

Parsons is the latest addition to a retooled Cowboys defense under new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. The Cowboys also added ex-Falcons linebacker Keanu Neal in free agency who is expected to play some snaps at safety as well.