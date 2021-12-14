Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Goes Viral for Surprising Response to Win

Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons is proving he is not only one of the top rookies but one of the best defenders in the entire NFL. Parsons had three tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and one tackle for loss in Dallas’ win over Washington in Week 14.

Through his first 13 NFL games, Parsons numbers are nothing short of impressive with 75 tackles, 27 quarterback hits, 12 sacks, three forced fumbles, and 17 tackles for loss.

This is why when Parsons implies the NFL game is easy for him you tend to believe him. During an interview with Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Parsons admitted he does not “think the NFL is hard.” These comments immediately went viral but few people can disagree with Parsons.

“Yeah, for sure,” Parsons told Breer after the Cowboys’ win over Washington. “I don’t really think the NFL is hard. I think they got some really great players around here. But I just think it’s a bunch of players that work really hard, and I think it rubs off whenever you play guys like La’el [Collins in practice]. When I’m going against La’el and I’m challenging him every down, saying, What could I do there? How can I make this better? Or I’m going against Zack [Martin], and I’m just getting those opportunities, it really just makes those guys [on other teams] not look as good.”

Quinn on Parsons: “I Got a Text This Morning, ‘What Do We Got This Week?'”

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn continues to draw up new ways to best utilize Parsons all over the field. Despite the flurry of praise in recent weeks, Quinn emphasized that Parsons has remained locked in.

“I think for a young guy it would be challenging for all of us if we were put into that situation,” Quinn noted during his December 13 press conference. “Everybody [is saying], ‘Man, we love you.’ Rubbing the back and saying all the great things, but here’s what I love about him. I got a text this morning [from Parsons], ‘What do we got this week?'”

“And so, that tells me that he’s down for the challenge and what we got to get done. I said, ‘Hey man, like, I’m still grading this game, so I’ll get back to you. Like, give me a minute, okay?’ This is like 9:30 in the morning. I’m like, ‘Hey back the F up. So, I’ll get back to you.’ But I think that kind of attitude shows that he’s willing to go because it’s not so easy to learn pass rush stunts and a blitz package at the end and linebacker.”

Irvin Believes Parsons Should be Considered for NFL MVP

.@michaelirvin88 thinks Micah Parsons deserves to be in the MVP conversation 👀 "At this pace, [he] could end up breaking the sack record! … This is incredible what we're seeing." pic.twitter.com/iIFfC9LaTA — First Take (@FirstTake) December 13, 2021

Parsons has a chance to be the first player since Giants legend Lawrence Taylor to win both the NFL Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards. Former Cowboys great Michael Irvin believes Parsons should also be in consideration for the NFL MVP award.

“At this pace, [he] could end up breaking the sack record! … This is incredible what we’re seeing,” Irvin noted on December 13 during ESPN’s First Take.