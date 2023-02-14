Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Recruiting Ravens 6-Time Pro Bowler

If Calais Campbell wants to play in the Super Bowl next year, he’ll have to come to the Dallas Cowboys — at least in Micah Parsons’ world.

Parsons has been active on social media since the season ended and he responded to a tweet from the Ravens’ six-time Pro Bowl defensive end with a bit of a recruiting pitch.

“I really want to play in Super Bowl 58,” Campbell tweeted during the big game.

Parsons jumped into the replies, writing: “Better put a star in your helmet big bro.”

At 36 years old, Campbell is still producing at a high level. He had 36 tackles, 5.5 sacks and 14 quarterback hits while playing 14 games last season in Baltimore. He’s one sack away from 100 career sacks — a significant milestone for any pass-rusher.

Campbell said earlier this offseason that’d he weigh his plan for next year carefully, with retirement on the table.

“I don’t think it would be wise to decide so quickly. I think you have to go through a process. So, I’m going to give myself a few weeks to kind of go through that process and decide after that,” Campbell said in January. “This is definitely… It’s going to be hard to walk away, that’s for sure. So, we’ll see. I’ll talk to the front office and talk to the coaches and I’ll think. There’s a chance I could be back here again next year; I just have to go through my process.”

However, the big man announced he would be coming back during Super Bowl weekend for a 16th season in the NFL. He’s under contract for one more season with the Ravens.

“I’m coming back, baby,” Campbell said on “NFL Gameday.”

Parsons Makes Goal of Super Bowl Very Clear for Cowboys

Parsons and the rest of the Cowboys organization made it very clear that it felt like Super Bowl or bust last season. However, Dallas had its season ended in the Divisional Round by the San Francisco 49ers.

“Yeah just the way we lost, it was tough,” Parsons told the Cowboys official site. “Everyone hates to lose like that. But it is. I just have to get ready for next year.”

As for the Super Bowl, that goal remains the same for Parsons going forward.

“Yeah that’s the goal every time,” Parsons said. “No doubt, this is my top motivation and priority.”

Luckily, Parsons and the Cowboys will have the services of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for another season. Quinn was a top candidate for head coaching jobs around the league but wanted to stick with Dallas.

“It’s pretty great. DQ is my guy,” Parsons said. “You know, I knew he was never leaving so I wasn’t even surprised.”

Parsons Had Strong Reation to DPOY Voting Snub

For most defensive free agents, the idea of playing on a unit headlined by Parsons is a huge draw. He notched 13.5 sacks last season and was credited with 69 quarterback pressures, all while garnering a massive amount from attention from opposing defenses.

However, when it came to the DPOY voting, Parsons finished in second place and didn’t get a single first-place vote.

“Sayless y’all gonna see me next year,” Parsons — who was on-site for the NFL Honors show — tweeted after the results came out.

Parsons also got some support from his teammates on social media.

“Micah is the best player in the NFL. Period,” Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs tweeted after the results were announced.