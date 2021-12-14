Cowboys Insider Addresses Micah Parsons Potentially Playing RB

However faint, the possibility exists that Micah Parsons takes his multi-faceted talents to the offensive side of the ball.

The soon-to-be Defensive Rookie of the Year seems to have mastered the sport’s highest level, claiming “I don’t really think the NFL is hard,” and seamlessly doing so while wearing a trio of hats: defensive end, edge rusher, and inside linebacker.

The potential fourth? Running back.

At the very least, the possibility is being discussed among the Dallas Cowboys‘ fan base and media corps, reflecting the current state of the team’s backfield with both Ezekiel Elliott (knee) and Tony Pollard (foot) nursing injuries.

“Sure, why not,” opined Nick Eatman of the official Cowboys website. “I’m done trying to say what Parsons should do or not do. My gut tells me they’ve already put a ton on his plate so why do even more? But, then again, he’s crushed everything they’ve given him. Just remember this, both of your top two backs are limping around The Star right now. Running backs get hurt. I’m against it but if the Cowboys think he can do it, then go ahead.”

Parsons’ RB Background

The above from Eatman was in response to a reader who asked whether Parsons could help Dallas at RB and noted the 22-year-old’s prior experience as a high-schooler. Parsons totaled 1,256 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns on 111 attempts, averaging 11.3 yards per tote, for Harrisburg (PA.) High School, per MaxPreps.com. Highlights of his best jaunts are readily available.

If the Cowboys need any extra depth at running back, Micah Parsons (23) could probably help pic.twitter.com/bzp6LLvOxx — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 9, 2021

Parsons converted to linebacker upon arriving at Penn State but never lost the itch to carry the rock. He was dismayed to learn his college coach, James Franklin, privately believed Parsons would have cut it as a running back due to his explosive speed and athleticism.

“You know that makes me upset, because I told him I wanted to play running back, and he wouldn’t let me play running back,” Parsons said in an interview prior to the 2021 draft, via The Landry Hat.

He added: “You could have looked at me like a Derrick Henry, really.”

Not Very ‘Realistic’

Forget the rookie honors, Parsons is a legitimate contender for NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He’s simply blowing past every expectation and doing things few thought would transfer over from his time with the Nittany Lions. He’s indeed making the sport look easy.

Entering Week 15, Parsons has 57 solo tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 27 quarterback hits, 12 sacks, three forced fumbles, and two pass deflections, grading out as Pro Football Focus’ top-rated LB from a pool of 83 qualifiers.

While he likely could aid the Cowboys’ offense, even if situationally, there are skeptics who believe it would be counterproductive to limit what Parsons does best.

