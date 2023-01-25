Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Clarifies Stance on QB Dak Prescott

Micah Parson clarified his comments on quarterback contracts after it was perceived as shade aimed at his Dallas Cowboys teammate Dak Prescott.

Parsons quote tweeted comments from Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane, pointing out that three of the final four quarterbacks remaining in the playoffs are on their rookie deals, which has enabled the teams to add more talent around them.

“Besides Mahomes, every team in the final 4 Qb is on a rookie deal and surrounded by talent!” Parsons tweeted. “Mhmm interesting take!”

The Cowboys signed Prescott to a hefty extension in March of 2021 which will pay him $31 million next season with a cap hit of nearly $50 million. However, Parsons made it clear that he wasn’t making a reference to the Cowboys’ QB with his tweet.

“Listen we not gonna sit here like I’m talking about Dak. Shid when I get paid ima want a big contract too ! Come on stop reaching!” Parsons tweeted. “Street law! Never count a man pockets!”

Prescott Has Been Under Fire Following Playoff Exit

Prescott has been under fire following the Cowboys’ 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round. He tossed a pair of interceptions in that game and tied for the league lead in picks despite missing multiple games.

Parsons appeared to reference the Cowboys’ problems with turnovers in his postgame press conference.

“The league is repetitive,” Parsons said. “The things that hurt is early on, hurt us now. We got to find a way to fix it we will be in the same situation.”

Parsons referenced the job his unit did against the high-powered 49ers, slowing down their stars and holding them to just one touchdown. He also pointed out that the turnovers led to shorter fields and points.

“I think that we held them to one touchdown,” Parsons said. “And if you told me, we would come in this game and hold them up to under 20 points. If you take away the turnover points, you hold them to under 15. You would win the game. So I really want to say that I think everybody left it out there but they made bigger plays.”

Parsons is Finalist for DPOY But Still Longshot to Win

Parsons shouldn’t worry about getting paid, because if he keeps it up, it’s only a matter of time until that payday comes. As Bills pass-rusher Von Miller put it this season when Parsons appeared on his show, “When it’s time to pay you … you might get your own team. You’ll be playing for the Arlington Micah Parsons.”

Last year, Parsons won AP Defensive Rookie of the Year and finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting. Parsons took on an even larger role in the Cowboys’ defense this season, moving all over the field and finishing with 65 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 27 quarterback hits, 13.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and three passes defensed.

While Parsons was remarkable, he’s unlikely to win the award, with 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa installed as the heavy favorite, coming in at -1,200 to take home the hardware.