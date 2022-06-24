Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Sends Strong Warning to Teammate

There’s no question that Micah Parsons is a star for the Dallas Cowboys, but the linebacker also expects those around him to match his level.

That’s been evident from the moment the preparations for the 2022 season began. Parsons and Dallas defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence have gone back and forth on being the team’s sack leader this upcoming year, but being the sack leader isn’t enough for Parsons.

He also wants to come for Trevon Diggs’ title. Diggs tied the Cowboys’ franchise record for interceptions in 2021 with 11 as the team led the league in takeaways. But Diggs can’t slow down according to Parsons, who has been working on his hands this offseason.

“I told [Trevon Diggs] I might lead the team in picks this year,” Parsons said according to NFL.com. “We don’t got no money on it, but I’ve been really practicing my hands this year to get my hands on a couple picks this year.”

It’s worth noting that Parsons has yet to record an interception in his college or NFL career. That’s only three seasons of play, but it’s been clear that his talents are strongest when it comes to rushing the quarterback.

Parsons Looking for NFL Sack Record

Based on his comments, one could call Parsons “greedy” based on his desire to lead the Cowboys in basically every defensive stat. But even leading Dallas isn’t enough, Parsons wants to set the NFL record for sacks.

“Yeah, 15’s like the minimum. 15’s what I wanna hit,” Parsons said, per Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports. “But definitely 23 is that goal, to break the record.”

It’s good that Parsons has a sliding scale, and that number of sacks has to be exciting for Cowboys fans to hear.

In 2021, Parsons totaled 13 sacks as a hybrid linebacker and added three forced fumbles in the process, according to Pro Football Reference. His work earned him first-team All-Pro honors and earned him the title of Defensive Rookie of the Year.

However, replicating or improving those numbers will be a significant challenge, especially when he’s in a race against Lawrence.

Lawrence and Parsons Making ‘Good’ Competition

While football has always been about beating the man across the line of scrimmage, it’s clear there’s legitimate competition between Lawrence and Parsons. The two have gone back and forth this offseason about leading the Cowboys in sacks, with neither giving in.

Parsons is attempting to carry the momentum of a monstrous NFL debut, but Lawrence is trying to turn back the clock and return to a double-digit sack total for the first time since 2018.

“[I want to] become the sack leader again,” Lawrence announced per USA Today. “I let a rookie show me up last year. Shout out to my boy Micah. But (I want to) restate my dominance. Let everybody know that I’m coming, how I feel and the type of respect I’m going to demand when I step on that field.”

Of course, Parsons had words for Lawrence as well.

“I want D-Law to step up, I want him to be who he is, I’m not taking that away from him,” Parsons said Thursday after the Cowboys’ latest OTA practice. “But I’m sorry to tell him he’s never getting that (the sack lead) back. I want him to get all the enjoyment that he possibly can, feed his head so he can be a 10-sack guy. But if 10’s the number, I’m going for 20.”