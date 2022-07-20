Micah Parsons Slams Madden for Cowboys RB’s Rating: ‘No Way in Hell’

As ratings and numbers come out for Madden 23, some NFL players are making their complaints heard, including Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.

Parsons has been outspoken all offseason, stating that he wants to break the NFL single-season sack record and recently addressing critics of his teammate and Dallas corner Trevon Diggs. Now, he is turning his attention to Madden.

The game is set to release on August 19, and a new release from developer EA is revealing the Top 10 fastest NFL running backs. Cowboys RB Tony Pollard makes the list, but is tied with Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry, which is where Parsons’ issue comes in.

“Madden no way in hell y’all got Derrick Henry faster than my man Tony pollard !! No way!!” Parsons wrote on July 20.

Madden no way in hell y’all got Derrick Henry faster than my man Tony pollard 😂!! No way!! https://t.co/o1VfN7OUL1 — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) July 20, 2022

It’s worth noting that both Henry and Pollard are given the same rating in the speed category, with both running backs clocking in at a 93 but Henry ranked at No. 4. The two are also tied with Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III, Indianapolis Colts RB Matt Breida and Minnesota Vikings RB Ty Chandler at 93.

Only Vikings RB Kene Nwangwu, Colts RB Jonathan Taylor and Miami Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert have higher speed ratings than Pollard.

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cowboys!

Cowboys Fans Respond

Of course, many Dallas and NFL fans had things to say about the ratings, with several responding to Parsons’ post directly. Many were quick to point out that Henry has the same rating as Pollard.

“They both rated a 93 tho lol,” @Sonnie_Slim responded. @NflLover69 echoed the same sentiment by saying, “Micah, can you read? They have the same rating.”

@AMERICASTEAM said they understood Parsons’ point about Pollard’s speed rather than commenting about the rating. Other fans felt the same, believing that the Dallas running back is much faster than a 93 rating.

“Well they the same speed but I get what you mean TP should be 1,” the Cowboys fan posted.

Another NFL fan believes that Madden 23 is just trying to drive buzz for the upcoming’s game release.

“It doesn’t have to make sense for them,” @ErrLJust Tweeted. “I swear they do it just so we talk about them.”

Parsons Appears in New Madden 23 Promo

While Parsons is making his issues with his teammate’s rating known, he’s also been doing work behind the scenes for the game.

A new promo was released this week that shows Parsons “lifting and moving” an entire set of bleachers as a Madden employee gives him instructions. The Cowboys LB did tell the game developers he wanted a higher rating in the video’s caption.

“I had to show out for #Madden23 Ratings Week! Yo @eamaddennfl I need a ratings a boost ASAP,” Parsons wrote.

Parsons has been given an 88 overall in Madden 23, which has felt low to many Cowboys fans and media members after his Defensive Rookie of the Year and All-Pro honors in 2021.

Dallas Morning News reporter Michael Gehlken also pointed out that Parsons’ speed was dropped two notches.

“Cowboys LB Micah Parsons is rated an 88 overall in Madden 23, apparently on principle for a second-year player. Otherwise no basis for him to be that low. His speed was lowered from 93 in Madden 22 to 91 now,” Gehlken wrote.