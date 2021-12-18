Star Cowboys WR Could Sign New, Monster Contract

Michael Gallup is pacing to become one of the NFL’s highest-paid wide receivers in 2022.

Pro Football Focus recently estimated the Dallas Cowboys stud will land a four-year, $55 million contract — $13.75 million annually with $32.5 million guaranteed — on the unrestricted free-agent market next March.

Gallup is a really intriguing receiver who is capable of doing a lot and even generating yards and catches against elite corners like Jalen Ramsey. He may not have the ceiling, consistency or elite athleticism of the best receivers in the game, but he would make a fantastic complementary piece to an offense that already has one.

Gallup, 25, is playing out the final year of his rookie pact; he’s earning $2.443 million in base salary with a $2.665 million charge against the Cowboys’ salary cap, per Spotrac.com.

A ‘Coveted’ Commodity

The 81st overall pick in 2018, Gallup has far exceeded his draft pedigree, catching 185 passes for 2,871 and 14 touchdowns — 15.0 yards per reception across 52 career appearances, including 40 starts. This, while working as the No. 2 behind Amari Cooper and now the No. 3 behind Cooper and CeeDee Lamb.

Gallup’s 2021 campaign has been marred by a calf injury that cost him seven games. He returned to action on November 14 and since flashed prior form, notching a 100-yard effort in Week 11 and his first touchdown of the season in Week 13. The toe-tapping Colorado product currently ranks as Pro Football Focus‘ No. 36 WR among 130 qualifiers.

Gallup’s contract year got off to a bit of a shaky start, as he sustained an injury in Week 1 that kept him sidelined through Week 9. He has caught five passes in each of his past three games, though. He will have to make the most of the second half of the season to boost his value back up, but his durability shouldn’t be much of a question — his length absence marked the first time in his career he’s missed significant time. The larger question may be if Gallup benefits from playing with quarterback Dak Prescott and alongside Amari Cooper in one of the league’s premier passing attacks, but Gallup is a productive outside wide receiver who will be coveted come March.

Allowed to shop his wares, Gallup will join a star-studded UFA receiver pool projected to feature the likes of Davante Adams, Chris Godwin, Allen Robinson, Mike Williams, and Antonio Brown.

Wilson Comes Off COVID List

Dallas’ pass-catching corps will be at full strength for its Week 15 road matchup against the New York Giants after the team activated WR Cedrick Wilson from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, December 17.

Asymptomatic Wilson, who tested positive for the coronavirus on December 13, is expected to see his usual complement of snaps at MetLife Stadium. The 26-year-old has posted 438 receiving yards and three TDs on 32 grabs this season.

Wilson missed the Cowboys’ Week 13 victory over New Orleans due to an ankle injury, from which he returned last Sunday, catching two balls for 18 yards versus Washington.