Cowboys’ McCarthy Reveals Blunt Reason for Benching QB Ben DiNucci

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy easily explained away his decision to name a new starting quarterback in Andy Dalton’s extended absence.

McCarthy confirmed reports that rookie Ben Dinucci, who started the team’s Week 8 loss to Philadelphia, will not be under center Sunday against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers.

“The decision was made to go with the two experienced quarterbacks,” McCarthy told reporters Wednesday. “I just felt with the opponent that we’re playing, we need some more experience at the position.”

With DiNucci being sent back to the pine and Dalton now on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list, the battle to lead Dallas’ offense is between third-stringer Garrett Gilbert and recently-signed practice-squadder Cooper Rush. The two are expected to split practice reps Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday before McCarthy and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore render a final call.