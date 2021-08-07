Mike McCarthy Heavily Criticized for Comment on Cowboys QB

By any measure, not dissimilar to his 2020 rookie season, backup quarterback Ben DiNucci was solidly below average when pressed into duty for the Dallas Cowboys during Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

DiNucci looked every bit like a former seventh-round draft pick — still — finishing just 7-of-17 for 89 scoreless yards and one interception amid the 16-3 defeat. He also took two sacks.

The second Dallas QB to enter the contest after interim starter Garrett Gilbert, DiNucci appeared regularly skittish inside the pocket, resulting in several off-platform (and, consequently, off-target) side-arm attempts. His most egregious throw came on the pick, a third-quarter deep ball that had little chance of being completed.

“I think the [play] that sticks out is the turnover; it’s going to be highlighted,” DiNucci said of the INT, via USA TODAY. “I got hit when I was throwing and the ball sailed a little bit. That’s on me; that’s easily correctable. It’s not like I made the wrong read. Just got to bring the ball down a little bit.”

Some felt this was the final straw for DiNucci, who’s fighting to become the Cowboys’ permanent No. 2 behind franchise cornerstone Dak Prescott. If you don’t have it, you don’t have it, and to this point as a pro, the James Madison product hasn’t demonstrated NFL-caliber ability.

Head coach Mike McCarthy felt … well, differently.

“I thought DiNucci made some throws off his back foot that were unique. So it’s a long plane right back home and I’m looking forward to watching the tape I think its going to be a lot of good things,” McCarthy told reporters after the game, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.

McCarthy Draws Fan Backlash

It generally isn’t a great sign when you’re outshined by Gilbert, a 30-year-old journeyman, and Cooper Rush, a former practice-squadder. But that’s exactly the position DiNucci found himself in with his subpar performance in Canton.

So it registered as a mild shock to Cowboys fans when McCarthy lauded DiNucci rather than castigate him for continued disappointment under center. The below is a sample of less-than-flattering Twitter reaction to his aforementioned “unique” remark.

I’m convinced that DiNucci is his Mike’s estranged son This is what I have a problem with. Tell the gosh damn truth. DiNucci couldn’t start for any college team in the country right now. I’d love MM to tell us what QB trait he displays to keep him. Accurate? Good instincts? Gets rid of the ball? What? We ain’t seeing it.

MM should be fired on the spot for saying this. Players on the team looking at him tomorrow like… pic.twitter.com/8XWkdS0f2w — #Dodgers (@markybcool) August 6, 2021

Gilbert Self-Diagnoses Outing vs. Steelers

In better news, Gilbert crystallized his chances of winning the QB2 gig with an impressively stable showing against Pittsburgh. He completed 9-of-13 balls for 104 yards, matching up against the Steelers’ first-string defense — and emerging satisfied.

“Overall some good things,” Gilbert told reporters after the game, per the official Cowboys website. “We moved the ball really well but then we got down in the red zone and kind of got stalled out a couple times. Got to do a better job on third and situationally in order to finish off those drives and get ourselves some points.