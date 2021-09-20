Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy Issues Blame on Clock Management

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy answered for the head-scratching sequence in the waning moments of Sunday’s 20-17 road win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Preceding Greg Zuerlein’s game-winning 56-yard field goal, the Cowboys were set up at the Chargers’ 41, second-and-6, with 33 seconds remaining. Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore then dialed up a Tony Pollard run, and rather than sneak in another play to move Zuerlein a little closer, Dallas burned its final timeout with four ticks left.

Roughly 30 seconds were wasted as the entire offense appeared to be in a malaise, unsure of the situation and seemingly indifferent to the ticking clock — a clock that vanquished from SoFi Stadium, according to McCarthy.

“The clock I was watching went off the board,” he told reporters after the game, via WFAA’s Mike Leslie.



McCarthy explained that Moore “had a clock he was watching, that got blocked by a camera,” per Leslie.

“The clock situation — I’ve never had a clock go off the board on me like that,” he added.



McCarthy says a clock malfunction in SoFi Stadium impacted the Cowboys mishandling the final 26 seconds or so… That makes a little more sense, regarding the confusion. — Pat Doney (@PatDoneyNBC5) September 19, 2021

McCarthy Nonetheless Roasted on Social Media

Twitter was not kind to the Super Bowl-winning head man, who many argue was bailed out by an improbable feat from Zuerlein, the embattled kicker who shanked two field goals and an extra point in last week’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Cowboys won but my word Mike McCarthy put on another clinic as how to not manage the clock,” tweeted Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports.

“HOW BOUT THAT GREG THE LEG, TAKING MIKE MCCARTHY (AND KELLEN MOORE) OFF THE HOOK FOR BOTCHED CLOCK MANAGEMENT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” tweeted Skip Bayless of Fox Sports 1.

“Mike McCarthy was supposed to be an “upgrade” on Jason Garrett when it came to clock management at the end of games….” tweeted Bryan Fischer of Athlon Sports.

“I don’t care that the Cowboys won the game. If Jerry Jones used logic he’d fire Mike McCarthy for how he handled the end of that game. Grinding the clock until 4 seconds left only to burn your last timeout is as bad as it gets,” tweeted Mitch Moss of VSiN.

“Ugly clock management. Not sure why Tony Pollard cut back inside on the jet sweep. The Cowboys are banking on a 56-yarder from Zuerlein,” tweeted Todd Archer of ESPN.

McCarthy Reacts to Dak’s GW Drive

For the 16th time in his career, Dak Prescott led the Cowboys on a game-winning drive, completing five passes during the last two minutes to help spring the upset. In what wasn’t his finest performance, Prescott finished 23-of-27 for 237 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. But he made it happen when it mattered most.

“You see the best of Dak Prescott in those situations,” McCarthy said, via Jori Epstein of USA Today.

